Elvis arrives in the building

This isn't the movie review section, but forgive us a moment for pretending that it is. We recommend the new "Elvis" movie in theaters. It's well worth the price of admission. (Although at more than 2 1/2 hours, it could use an intermission. How about some Elvis songs at the break?)

The young actor who plays Elvis Presley nails the performance. At a couple of points at the end of the movie, we told our companion at the theater: "That's real footage of Elvis there. No, it's the actor. No, no, that's real footage. Gosh, hard to tell."

One thing we did recognize quickly, however: When the young actor is singing, he is really singing. It isn't Elvis' voice. Which is strange. The actor who plays The King--his name is Austin Butler--is good. But he isn't that good.

How do you do a biopic of one of the most iconic voices in history, and not use the voice?