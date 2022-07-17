Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• SUBWAY, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 6. Cold cut deli meat (50 degrees F), roast beef (49 degrees F), banana peppers (48 degrees F), and sliced cucumbers (43 degrees F) in the prep coolers are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee told the inspector that the food had been out there since this morning (around 10 a.m.) Inspector told her that the food should be discarded that is out of safe temperature range and if kept in that cooler should be kept at a maximum time of 4 hours with a time log and then discarded until it can be repaired. Observed a hole in the pipe of the hand washing sink in the prep area. Pipes should be repaired so that there is no leak. Permit is not current. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at (501) 661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• SUBWAY, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 13. No violations reported.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave., P.O. Box 6408. Date of follow-up inspection July 5. The temperature of the water in the automatic dishwasher that uses hot water to sanitize did not get above 159.8 degrees F. The temperature of the fresh hot water SANITIZING rinse as it enters the manifold may not be more than 90°C (194°F), or less than: (1) For a stationary rack, single temperature machine, 74°C (165°F); or (2) For all other machines, 82°C (180°F). Establishment is using another sink in the kitchen as a hand washing sink. They have an out of order sign on the hand washing sink that does not have hot water.

• RANDALL L. WILLIAMS CORRECTIONAL FACILITY, 7206 W. Seventh Ave., P.O. Box 6408. Date of follow-up inspection July 12. No violations reported.

• D'CORA'S CUSTOM CAKES, 700 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection into complaint July 8. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during inspection.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 8420 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 1. Beans (48 degrees F) in the walk in cooler and salsa (44 degrees F) and orange juice (45 degrees F) in the reach in refrigerator at the front are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single use buckets being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed an accumulation of dust/debris on and around ceiling vents throughout the kitchen. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• HAZEL ENTERPRISES INC--DBA HAZEL GOURMET DELI, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of inspection June 17. Turkey (49 degrees F), hash browns (55 degrees F), and cheese (56 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed insect tape over food prep areas. Insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Insect tape was removed from food prep areas during inspection. Observed several flies in kitchen area. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions.

• HAZEL ENTERPRISES INC--DBA HAZEL GOURMET DELI, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 23. Turkey (48 degrees F), diced onions (50 degrees F), and diced tomatoes (50 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• HAZEL ENTERPRISES INC--DBA HAZEL GOURMET DELI, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 30. Gyro (45 degrees F) and eggs and ham and cheese loaf (51 degrees F) in deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector recommended all food be stored in the walk in cooler or pizza cooler that is in the deli cooler until the deli cooler can be fixed.