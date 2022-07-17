Fort Smith CEO receives Jack White Award

FO RT S M I T H — Th e Chamber of Commerce here honored Bill Hanna for his contributions to and impact on the community as part of its Leadership Fort Smith Class of 2023 Commencement on Thursday.

Tonya Sarlls, the chamber’s vice president of operations and a leadership member of the class of 2013, said Leadership Fort Smith was created to educate and motivate residents to become leaders in the community. She said that over 34 years, more than 800 graduates have attended sessions regarding health care, history, law, government, education and other important issues, giving them the opportunity to get involved.

Almost since Leadership Fort Smith was created, the chamber has announced an annual Jack White Community Leadership Award recipient as a tribute to the contributions White made to the community, and to acknowledge the impact of leaders in the Fort Smith region.

White was a 35-year employee of Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a Naval veteran, family man and lifelong learner and was highly regarded for his service, leadership, reputation and collaboration to make Fort Smith a better place. He died in 1997 at 57.

The 2022 Jack White recipient is Bill Hanna, the president and CEO of Hanna Oil and Gas Company, which is a third-generation, family owned business.

“Bill has been instrumental in numerous projects, including bike and walking trails, skate park and beautification projects throughout the community,” Sarlls said.

“One of his most impactful accomplishments was the transformation of an old, ugly building that has just fallen apart, and he thought ‘Hm, what can we do to make this better?’ So he took the former Shipley Baking Company and renovated the space, and has provided our city with a modern multi-use space that younger generations just gravitate to. The Bakery District is also the home of the Center for Business and Professional Development, and the Family Enterprise Center with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith,” she added.

Hanna noted one of the reasons he likes to be involved in the community is because he worked for a time in Alberta, Canada.

“I’d be around talking to people about the events of the day, but I couldn’t vote, and I couldn’t do anything about it, and it was impactful,” he explained. “I always thought that if I ever get a chance to move back home, which I was eager to do, that I’d get involved in the community. I’d get involved doing things because I couldn’t vote in another country, and that’s a big deal, for us to be able to do that. And it’s a big deal for us to be able to be involved.”



