Fort Smith directors agree to spend $21.2 million towards sewer consent decree, water infrastructure

FORT SMITH -- City directors have unanimously approved spending about $21.2 million in American Rescue Plan money toward sewer projects, water projects related to the Foreign Military Sales program and public safety personnel.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provided federal money to state and local governments to aid in the recovery from the budgetary, economic and financial impacts of covid-19, with eligible uses including premium pay for essential workers, economic assistance for industries and households, revenue replacement for government services or investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Andrew Richards, director of finance, said the decision was made through discussions with Carl Geffken, city administrator, and other department heads to budget $15 million toward the meeting the city's consent decree to fix sewer problems and $6.2 million toward personnel costs. He said the money can be completely budgeted for 2022 or be extended through 2024.

"There are some eligibility requirements that we've got to work through, so I don't know that 100% of our public safety costs are going to be eligible, but I'm anticipating that the large majority of it will be," he noted.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into local waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend more than $200 million over the next 12 years to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension to 2032.

Geffken specified the consent decree money would go toward basins No. 10 and No. 14.

Sewage basins collect and hold wastewater before it's removed from the system by a sewage pump.

Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego said he doesn't disagree with the plans for the money, but was surprised a study session wasn't held for the directors to discuss the allocation.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton agreed and noted residents recently voted to extend a sales tax is expected to garner $130-$150 million over the next eight years toward consent decree work. He added a portion of the current sales tax that was used to repay bonds will generate almost $4 million by the end of the year that's not yet allocated. The money could also be used for the consent decree expenses, he said.

Morton said while the city works to set aside money only for consent decree work, they're ignoring the enormous need to provide additional water infrastructure.

"We had multiple projects approved today in Chaffee Crossing and one approved on Jenny Lind to build more housing. And all you have to do is drive around on Jenny Lind and out at Chaffee, you see dirt being moved and houses being built all the time. I am concerned about the availability of water at Chaffee if we do not move these water projects forward promptly."

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, at Fort Smith Regional Airport, was selected last year as the Air Force's preferred location for a pilot training center for Singapore and other countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales program. The proposal would accommodate up to 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft and move 12 General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Singapore Air Force, currently at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz.

Because of this, the city and developers have been building housing to accommodate newcomers, with a lot of the development happening close to the airport at Chaffee Crossing.

At-large Director Kevin Settle suggested the $15 million for consent decree work be shared for water infrastructure. He said administration could decide exactly how the money is split, depending on the needs and whether they qualify for rescue plan money. He also requested directors receive a quarterly breakdown of spending for those projects.

An amendment to add water infrastructure to the spending plan passed in a 5-2 vote, with Directors Jarred Rego, Andre Good, Lavon Morton, Robyn Dawson and Kevin Settle voting for and Directors Neal Martin and George Catsavis voting against.