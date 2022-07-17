Group said safe, on way back to U.S.

A youth mission group from two Maryland churches is "safe" and headed home from Panama, a spokesman said Saturday, a day after a chaperone said about two dozen people were stuck at an oceanside compound amid protests that have shut down major roads in the country.

"The mission group was able to make it through the protest blockade during a brief window early this morning and are now safe at a secure location where they are making flight arrangements to travel home," Evan Knott, director of communications for the Chesapeake Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, wrote in an email Saturday.

Lisa Shepard, a chaperone from Jessup, said 17 youth as well as several adult chaperones had come to Las Lajas, on the southwest coast near the Costa Rican border, on July 7 as volunteers to build a school in the mountains nearby.

When the group members from the New Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church in Fulton and Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church first arrived, they hit roadblocks that delayed them for a few hours, Shepard texted a friend.

For the past week, thousands of Panamanians have been marching in the capital and in cities across the country to express their anger over skyrocketing fuel prices, the Associated Press reported. Members of Indigenous groups from the area joined protesting teachers and construction workers as the unrest grew.

Protesters blocked the Pan-American Highway, the AP said, and some buses that tried to cross roadblocks were damaged by protesters.

Shepard said the driver who was supposed to take the youth to and from volunteering each day had been stuck on the roadside by the blockade for a week. There have been no reports of injuries, according to the AP.

A notice dated Thursday on the U.S. State Department's website warns of protests in Panama and recommends that visitors "exercise caution near any large gatherings or protests and maintain situational awareness."

Shepard said there were no such warnings before the group headed to Panama.

She said organizers had contacted the State Department and several Maryland officials this month. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment late Friday.

The power went off for a while Friday, Shepard said, but the compound's owners were "using their underground network" to secure food for the youth group.

"We're continuing to monitor the situation and keep parents and families informed," Knott said Saturday.