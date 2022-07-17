He serenaded her with ‘5-foot-2, eyes of blue …’

Rice VanAusdall did his own serenading, which Carlena Huffman enjoyed -- but someone else did his talking, which she did not.

Rice first saw Carlena in the Wigwam, the place on the campus of Arkansas State College in Jonesboro where students gathered for Cokes or hot chocolate. She was there with her Alpha Gamma sorority sisters.

Alpha Gamma, Rice says, was known for wholesomeness. He was a Sigma Pi, which he says were "kind of the rough ones on campus -- but we were kind of proud of it."

Carlena grew up in Weiner; Rice is from Caruthersville, Mo. Both had gone to other schools before arriving at Arkansas State College (now Arkansas State University).

"I wanted to have a date with Carlena but I was too shy to ask her. So my roommate and three other thugs went over and we knew where her window was, and we sang, 'Five-foot-2, eyes of blue ...'" Rice says. "That's where she looked out. I was still sort of traumatized by the whole idea."

Rice was laying low after the serenade, and unbeknownst to him his friend called Carlena, pretending to be him, and asked her for a date.

Carlena knew of Rice because she had asked who drove the distinctive purple, black and white Dodge she had seen around campus.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw it," Carlena says. She wasn't impressed by the car but she had declared she wouldn't mind going out with the cute driver.

She agreed to be his date to a Sigma Pi dance involving cowboy hats and boots.

"I found out later that Carlena found out someone else had called so she was going to call and break the date with me. She was mad at me for letting that happen," Rice says.

Her friends talked her out of breaking their date.

"They said just go ahead and go out with him, that'll serve him right. You can just sort of be mean to him,'" he says. "She wasn't. She's just too good. She's the sweetest thing."

She was also very pretty, Rice recalls, inching closer to Carlena on the sofa as he reminisced about their courtship until finally he could hold her hand.

Carlena didn't stay mad at Rice for long.

They made a habit of seeing movies at the theater in Jonesboro, sitting in the balcony with their feet on the rails up front during films featuring the likes of Doris Day, Cary Grant, Montgomery Clift, John Wayne, Grace Kelly and Ingrid Bergman.

Rice got $27 each month for his service in advanced ROTC, and he and Carlena would use that money to eat with his friends at a little diner that served chicken fried steak and mashed potatoes.

"It wasn't very expensive but, boy, we sure were glad to get that $27," he says. "And the sorority would always have their social whirly-gigs and Sigma Pi had their two or three things that they did."

Carlena was a year ahead of Rice and after her graduation she taught school for a year while he finished up.

Rice told her one night as he took her home after a date that there was something for her in the glove compartment. She opened it to find an engagement ring.

"Probably she said, 'You silly thing,'" Rice says. "She says that to me a lot."

They were married on Aug. 4, 1957, in First Christian Church of Weiner.

"It was brutally hot, something like 100 degrees, and there was no air conditioning," Rice says.

Rice left to serve in the Army 10 days after their wedding, the beginning of his three-year service commitment. He was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., and Carlena was with him almost the entire time.

"I took the regular Army commission out of my graduation and went in as a second lieutenant and I came out as a first lieutenant," Rice says. "I was a paratrooper the whole three years. I jumped 32 times, which made me a senior jumper."

When he was discharged he and Carlena moved to Fayetteville and he began law school. They bought a little house near the campus and Carlena taught in Greenland while he studied.

"I would take her and pick her up every day," Rice says.

Rice completed law school in two and a half years, and they sold the house and moved to Harrisburg where he started in private practice.

"We took whatever blew in our office on a random wind," he says.

Rice was later elected chancery judge and he sat on the bench for 22 years before retiring at age 74. They split their time these days between Harrisburg and Little Rock.

Rice drove the purple car, dubbed the Easter Egg, until it broke down, sometime after they arrived in Harrisburg.

The VanAusdalls raised four children -- Patricia, Stacy, Lee and Carla.

For their 60th anniversary they had a big party. They aren't sure how they will celebrate this year, their 65th, but Rice is quick to compliment his three daughters -- and his son -- for their social skills.

"They are so good at socializing and treating people real well and there's no telling what they'll do," he quips. "I don't try to interfere. We'll just see."

