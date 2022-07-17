Hooks 12, Naturals 7

Corpus Christi defeated Northwest Arkansas at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Saturday night as all nine batters recorded a hit.

The offense came early for both teams as 18 of the 19 total runs were scored in the first four innings. The Hooks totaled 16 hits and seven extra-base hits. The Naturals finished with 11 hits and four extra-base hits.

Northwest Arkansas scored 7 runs on 9 hits and 1 walk in 4 innings against Corpus Christi starter Misael Tamarez.

Naturals starter Noah Murdock allowed 9 runs on 8 hits and 3 walks in 3 1/3 innings.

CJ Alexander led Northwest Arkansas at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI. The Naturals' first two hitters, Nick Loftin and Tucker Bradley, combined for four hits and three runs.

Five Corpus Christi hitters had multiple hits. Justin Dirden went 3 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI.