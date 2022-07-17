HSU professor fears Belize trip his last

ARKADELPHIA -- Henderson State University professor of biology James Engman recently took a group of students to Belize for a two-week marine biology workshop, for what may be the final time.

The Arkansas State University System board of trustees, in early May, approved a financial exigency plan that saw significant academic restructuring. Along with nearly 90 faculty positions, 25 degree programs were eliminated, including biology.

The group of 16 students, along with Engman and a high school teacher, left for Belize on June 6 and returned June 19.

"I missed two years because of covid -- two summers," he said. "So this actually turned out to be the biggest college group I've ever taken."

The two-week trip, which he has led for 32 years, is part of an upper-level marine biology elective course at Henderson in which the group stays at a marine biology lab in San Pedro. The educational facility features a 48-foot catamaran and is only a two-minute walk to the sea. Much of their time, he noted, is spent snorkeling.

"Belize, really, it has some nice marine-protected areas, so there are things that you can see and do in the water there that I don't know any place else you can do them, you know. Lots of sea turtles, relatively healthy coral, big fish, incredible diversity, sharks, manatees, stingrays," he said.

The country of Belize is located on the northeastern coast of Central America and borders Mexico to the north, the Caribbean Sea to the east, and Guatemala to the west and south. The course concentrates on the marine biology of the Caribbean while work is also performed on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef and associated habitats such as sea grass and mangrove.

"Belize is, culturally, very diverse," he said. "There are a lot of Hispanic people, there are Mestizo people, who are mixed Spanish heritage and Indigenous, there's a strong Afro-Caribbean component. But the thing that impressed my students so much is they kept saying, 'People are so friendly here.' And they're so easygoing and easy to talk to. So students had a great experience that way."

Before the trip, students were required to complete two research projects -- one on an organism and the other on a cultural or historical aspect of the area. They also had to be able to identify among 160 marine organism species on a list they kept. He said for biology students, in particular, "reefs and rainforests are as good as it gets," and this trip "knocks them both out."

After spending six days at the marine lab, the group continued its studies at a smaller island called Caye Caulker.

"We shift our focus sort of from marine conservation to, what I call, 'human island ecology.' And students concentrate on understanding what's it like to live on small, you know, developing islands, and pretty much depend on the ocean for everything," he said.

"They interview the local people; they see how they live. Normally, we'd spend a day with the lobster fishermen but this year Belize changed the lobster season, so we weren't able to do that. But they got a day out on a sailboat and had a great time."

Students then went inland for the next part of the trip and stayed in the rainforest at a resort they had rented out. Surrounded by 8,000 acres of rainforest, they went caving in those used by the ancient Mayans to perform ritual sacrifices. The ancient Mayan civilization, believed to have spread into the area of Belize between 1500 BC and AD 300, flourished until around 1200.

"We take a day trip into Guatemala because they've got the incredible ruins of the Mayans at Tikal," he said. "And then they've got a day that's kind of fun where they do some cave tubing and learn how chocolate's made and make some chocolate. And then we've got one last day in the forest where they just explore the forest and get to do some great things there."

Engman said thinking of the trip as being the last he would be able to take his students on gave him a different perspective of the experience, noting he wants to remind people how great of a resource Henderson State has been for the region and what is being lost with the elimination of the departments.

"For me, being, you know, the last trip I can do with Henderson State, it was very bittersweet. This is my 32nd trip with students to the tropics for a class and it's always been the best part of my job," he said.

"I have always loved it, and knowing that this is the last time, I kind of looked at everything through a different set of lenses, you know. The last time I'm going to show students the ruins at Takal, the last time I'm going to have students who snorkel with the manatee the first time ... So for me, yeah, the word [is] bittersweet," he said.

The group is shown at the Mayan Ruins, in Tikal, Guatemala. - Submitted photo



Students enjoy dinner in the rainforest one evening. - Submitted photo

