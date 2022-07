Two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes on Interstate 430 between Pleasant Valley Drive and the Arkansas River will close temporarily so that crews can do some paint work on the Cantrell Road/Arkansas 10 overpass, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday.

The work will continue through Aug. 6, if the weather permits, the agency said in a news release.