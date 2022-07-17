• Ann Gleig, a religious studies professor at the University of Central Florida, decried "a complete infringement of academic freedom" as the school removed anti-racist statements from departmental websites in the wake of the state's passage of a Stop WOKE Act.

• Sabine Schormann, head of a German art show, resigned after an exhibit featuring antisemitic elements prompted an outcry, with the country's president saying there are "limits" to what artists can do when they address political issues in a nation still atoning for the Holocaust.

• John Buckley, mayor of Hornell, N.Y., called it an aberration for his close-knit community as three people were arrested on hate crime charges after a synagogue, a Black church and other sites were blanketed with pamphlets promoting the "Aryan National Army" and depicting a skull inside a swastika.

• Nancy Williams of the Tennessee Main Street program cited such improvements as a park for food trucks and grants to repurpose a long-vacant building as Madisonville became the state's 43rd city to win Main Street accreditation.

• Mary Dawn Wilson is the subject of a police search after authorities found her 2-year-old grandchild alone, though apparently in good health, after being abandoned for two days in a locked car stuck in the mud on a road in rural Alaska.

• Larry Roberts, a judge in Mississippi, ruled that the mayor of Jackson couldn't veto a contract the City Council never approved as they wrangle with New Orleans-based Richard's Disposal in a $1.6 million lawsuit over payment for trash collection.

• Anne Blythe, a former reporter for the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., reached an undisclosed settlement with the former editor after claiming in a lawsuit that she was treated unfairly amid a plagiarism investigation and that she'd been defamed and prevented from earning a living.

• Jenile Thames of San Leandro, Calif., is seeking class-action status as he sues the Mars candy company, arguing that Skittles can cause brain damage, liver lesions and harm to DNA because they're colored by titanium dioxide, an additive recently banned by the European Union.

• Cesar Landa, foreign minister of Peru, warned "this seriously damages the international image" of the country before congress backed away from a threat to bar the Organization of American States over its request for a gender-neutral bathroom.