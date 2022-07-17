Interstate 30 construction requires lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require some lane closures beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs.

Daytime closures

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time).

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

Overnight closures

8 p.m.- 5 a.m.

• I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Interstate 630 in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

• I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-hour closures

• Mahlon Martin Street (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and Third Street in Little Rock.

• Third Street (full closure) between Ferry and Collins streets in Little Rock.

• Sixth Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; traffic detours to the Ninth Street bridge or Third Street.