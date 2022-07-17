Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for July 17, 2022

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office:

Michael Ray Mays, 63, of White Hall, and Melinda Sue Smith, 55, of Pine Bluff, recorded July 11.

William Ryan Breshears, 35, and Kaelin Deann Smith, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 11.

Samuel Edward Thompson, 57, of Star City, and Vetress Anett Thompson, 57, of Wabbaseka, recorded July 12.

James Thomas III, 42, of Memphis, and Kaidra Nicole Dillard, 36, of Pine Bluff, recorded July 12.

Kyron Laron Crutchfield, 24, and Margaret D. Lowe, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 11.

Joshua Eui Hyun Kim, 27, of Pleasanton, Calif., and Kristen Anne Conner, 31, of White Hall, recorded July 12.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s office:

Nicholas Breedlove v. Sarah Breedlove, granted July 13.

William Reel v. Robin Reel, granted July 13.

Shilene Lynn Edwards v. Christopher E. Edwards, granted July 14.

Gary Edward Johnson v. Cynthia Denise Johnson, granted July 14.



