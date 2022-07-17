Jonesboro police officer, 38, dies at training course in North Little Rock

An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department died Sunday after he went into cardiac arrest while at a police training course at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police release.

Vincent Parks, 38, of Jonesboro started “exhibiting symptoms of medical distress” soon after he arrived at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at about 1 p.m. Sunday, the release states.

Instructors separated Parks from the class before a planned 1:30 exercise regimen, the release said. He was asked to lie on a table, and oxygen was administered.

The release said that Parks walked to an ambulance, but he entered cardiac arrest once inside the vehicle. He later died at a North Little Rock hospital, according to the release.

In a statement, Jami Cook, the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and the director of the Commission of Arkansas Law Enforcement Standards and Training, said “it seems unjust that a man like Officer Parks, who was prepared to sacrifice for his community, be taken from his calling.”

“We are saddened and grieve for him, his family and fellow officers, yet we know his life was not in vain, he answered the call,” Cook added.

Parks started with the Jonesboro Police Department on June 15, according to a department Facebook post. He had completed several weeks of in-house instructional training.

“We are asking our community to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one and we mourn the loss of our Brother in Blue,” the post said.

Parks’ body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.