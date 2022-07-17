Legislators: Make children our priority

There is a thing happening that may be one of the best things to happen to Arkansas politics for a long time. And as an independent-minded person who sometimes admires Gov. Asa Hutchinson and sometimes feels very disappointed by him, I'm thinking right now this may be my favorite thing he has ever done as governor. It is a little bit of a Jedi move. But lost on me it is not.

Here's the deal as I see it from my window in rural Arkansas, the one I look through past the Arkansas River and Ozark Mountains to see into the wider world. Arkansas has, at this moment, in spite of the pandemic, war in Ukraine, gas prices, and inflation, a $1.6 billion surplus. You read that right: billion.

The governor considers this evidence of his government's fiscal responsibility and though I can think of numerous ways that money should have been spent to improve the lives of Arkansans, I am sure he is not totally wrong. He rarely is, totally.

Anyway, Asa is proud of this surplus, and as we have a crisis-level shortage of qualified teachers in this state, he would like to give teachers a raise. Mississippi has done it, he said. Surely if Mississippi can do it, we can too. State Secretary of Education Johnny Key added that the proposed raise could take our state from 46th in the nation to a ranking in the top half, which would be amazing. We are currently the lowest in the region for base teacher salaries. Oklahoma's, Missouri's, Tennessee's, and Mississippi's are all higher than Arkansas.

Study after study after study shows that student academic achievement grows as teacher salaries do. It is logical, after all. Higher salaries attract gifted people as in any other profession. Talented teachers are experts at the art of helping students learn.

Not lost on me either is the lack of understanding and sometimes blatant disrespect shown to the teaching profession and enterprise of educating Arkansas' children by the super-majority in our Legislature. A super-majority elected by our people. There's huge irony in the fact that Arkansas teachers themselves mainly vote for these people, as do so many of the 92 percent of our children's parents and grandparents who are associated with public schools. It is not logical. It is more spiritual, I think, or at least perceived as such.

Despite the fact they are currently accused of advancing a radical left agenda, most Arkansas public school teachers identify as conservative Christians, and many have believed they were voting for the party that reflects their values when they voted Republican. It has been seen as a matter of obedience to God, thus important to the conservative Christian identity. That's how we got a Republican super-majority.

And that's why, for instance, a lawmaker in a district of small towns with strapped rural schools can go to Little Rock and vote for every single bill that expands charters and private school vouchers, both of which take tax money out of his own district's taxpayers' pockets. Away from his district's children.

The Reform Alliance, a lobbying group owned by big business in support of these things, gives him an A-plus rating for his dedication to their cause, much like the NRA does. And public school teachers, parents, and grandparents might not notice because they are too busy working and tending to their own lives. They trust the lawmaker because he's a good ol' boy; a Christian conservative like them, a rancher, a hunter, a guy who shares their values. They do their jobs and believe he will do his and look out for their interests like a good lawmaker is supposed to.

But he is not a good lawmaker. He does not look after their interests; he looks out for his own, meaning the interests of those who give him money to stay in power and do their bidding.

Lobbyists and giant corporations are not the only ones who give him money. Our state's taxpayers pay his salary. He is our employee. He makes $42,000 plus per diem each year for his part-time lawmaker's gig. He used to make less, before giving himself more.

A few years ago Arkansas legislators decided they deserved a raise, so they created a "commission" to do just that. Salaries went up substantially from where they were to the $42,000 plus per diem they receive today. It didn't seem to take much time to figure out. Not much deliberation. Not too complicated.

Asa's original proposal was to raise teacher pay to $46,000, which was sadly very exciting. Now it is lowered to $42,000--the same base pay as legislators make for their part-time jobs that require no real qualifications--but they still refuse to pass it. They are not sure teachers are worth that, which of course translates to our kids. They don't think our kids are worth such an investment. But they deem themselves worth it, apparently, for much less work?

When the governor proposed making the raise happen in special session, the Legislature balked. I guess they decided Asa was not the boss of them; they don't have to do what he wants. But my hope--and what I think Hutchinson offered us here--is an invitation for people to finally rise up and send a message to their elected officials. In Arkansas the people still are the bosses. We can make them do what we want. We can make democracy work if we have the will and, most of all, if we stick together.

Teacher pay is a thing almost anyone can and should get behind. It is not a partisan issue. It is about the principle of doing what's best for our children and the future of our state. If the altruistic argument doesn't work for you, consider the economy. Consider that businesses need a well-trained workforce. They locate in places with good education and health care. You need talented teachers to have great schools that train a competitive workforce. And a better economy lifts the whole state. Instead, right now Arkansas is bleeding out its teachers, and with them so much opportunity.

While several lawmakers try to skirt the question of where they stand on teacher raises by saying they need more time, research, blah blah blah, the truth is that where there's a will there's a way. Are we to believe Arkansans are weaker in will--or ingenuity--than those in surrounding states? I will never believe that.

I implore our legislators to come together and join the thousands of us showing support for teachers, making Arkansas children our highest priority.

But if those currently in office are not strong or creative enough to do what's right, I implore Arkansans to vote them out, and elect new leaders who will. Good lawmakers put people over profit and principle over politics. Our children deserve better. Arkansas is worth it.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.