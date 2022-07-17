Fighting for Arkansas

As our country faces inflation, food shortages and skyrocketing energy prices, it is critical that we have someone in Washington who knows what Arkansas families need most. Thankfully, U.S. Sen. John Boozman has been fighting for Arkansas for more than 20 years.

Senator Boozman has consistently shown a strong commitment to Arkansas farmers. Through his leadership on the Agriculture Committee, Senator Boozman helped pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act in the Senate. This bill provides farmers access to technical assistance, guidance and resources when they choose to investigate new opportunities in private carbon-credit markets. The system needs to reward producers that choose to go the extra mile, not penalize.

At the same time, Senator Boozman has taken an "all of the above" approach to energy policy--supporting investments in clean-energy innovation and research while also advocating for American energy independence and domestic production.

I believe the Biden administration's energy policies are bloated and overly prescriptive, and will cost Arkansans and the rest of the country dearly. This November, I'm voting for Senator Boozman to help reverse or offset the worst of President Joe Biden's policies.

GABRIELLE HARVEY

Conway

A page from Stalin

Vladimir Putin, Russia's dictator, has taken the same route Joseph Stalin, the Communist dictator, took during the establishment of farm collectivization in Ukraine in the early 1930s, by deporting Ukrainian citizens to Russia. In the 1930s Ukrainians ended up in work camps or gulags or they were just dropped off in the middle of Russia with nothing. In turn, Putin is sending Russians to Ukraine as part of a "Russification" of occupied Ukraine, just as Stalin did in the 1930s. What will happen to these Ukrainians today? No one outside Russia knows.

While forced deportations have been rumored in the past, an article in the July 14 paper reported an "estimated 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens--including 260,000 children--have been interrogated, detained and deported to Russia." These deportations amount to mass kidnapping.

The communists under Stalin feared Ukrainian independence, much like Putin's fear of a free, democratic Ukraine. But Stalin's Russia (USSR) was a closed society without a free press. Today's situation is different because the world has access to what is occurring in Ukraine. Ukraine is also a free country instead of just a section of the USSR. Lastly, other nations, including the U.S., have quickly reacted to Russian aggression through military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and crippling economic sanctions against Russia.

Putin's intent is to totally absorb Ukraine into a "new" Russian Empire. If Putin is successful in the Ukraine war, what will be his next target? Will it be the Baltic states or areas of Poland or Finland? In 1939 and 1940, these countries were part of Stalin's conquest of Eastern Europe before Hitler invaded the USSR in 1941.

LEWIS LESLIE

Little Rock

Crawford's vanishing

I want to let you know how much I am enjoying reading the series on the disappearance of Maud Crawford. I had never heard anything about this. It is very interesting, but so sad. I just hope that someday it will be discovered what happened to her.

KATHY MINTON

Cabot

Gubernatorial debate

There are two candidates for governor. One of them is interested in improving Arkansas. He's willing to debate his opponent, but she is unwilling. Refusing to debate a man who has a fraction of her campaign war chest smells of entitlement.

Arkansas voters deserve to hear a debate between Chris Jones and Sarah Huckabee Sanders for our state's highest office!

JIM WARNOCK

Alma

Pro-common sense

A week ago, the ex-prime minister of Japan was assassinated by a man with a homemade gun. This happened in a country with very tight controls over gun possession, considered one of the safest nations.

In Japan, there are 0.25 guns for every 100 people. In the U.S., there are 120 guns per 100 people. Last year, Japan had 10 shootings and one death from firearms. The U.S. had 45,000 deaths and 20,000 murders with firearms.

We are not the only country with a frontier mentality. You can look at Canada and Australia. Neither have the problem we have.

A mass shooting is where four or more people are shot at one event. There was a mass shooting at a school in the U.K. in 1996. The government proposed new regulations for gun ownership and the public supported them. The U.K. has had only four mass shootings since. The U.S. has had over 300 mass shootings so far this year.

If someone quotes the Second Amendment to you, be sure and ask them to what well-regulated militia they belong. In 1791, when it was ratified, the idea of bearing arms was carrying a single-shot musket and a knife. I don't believe the authors intended for ordinary citizens to be entitled to own every type of weapon developed for military use. And I imagine it would be pretty difficult to carry out a mass shooting with a single-shot musket.

The law restricts duck hunters to three shells in their shotgun. But the law allows 30-round magazines for assault weapons. The law requires ammunition for duck hunting to be steel shot and not lead. They don't want ducks surviving to die of lead poisoning, as well as those accidentally eating shot. But the law allows loading assault weapons with bullets that will pierce bullet-proof vests and inflict maximum damage to a human body. It seems that we are more interested in protecting ducks than our children.

I have several pistols and one shotgun at home. I feel well-defended without an assault weapon. I am not anti-gun, but I am pro-common sense.

The NRA is not representing people or the people's interests, but rather representing the gun manufacturers to protect their profits. And doing a fine job.

PAUL HARPER

Sherwood