LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City’s audit returned clean | River otter transferred to Oklahoma City | Water utility replacing more mains

City's finances get

clean bill of health

An audit of the city of Little Rock's financial statements for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2021, returned a clean, unmodified opinion.

David Coleman of the firm Forvis LLP, which performed the independent audit, presented the audit's scope and its results at Tuesday's city board meeting.

River otter at zoo

sent to Oklahoma

A male river otter at the Little Rock Zoo has been transferred to the Oklahoma City Zoo as part of a species survival plan.

According to a recent zoo newsletter, the nearly 1½-year-old otter, R.J., was scheduled to arrive in Oklahoma City last week after a veterinary checkup.

Contract OK'd for

water main work

More 2-inch galvanized water main replacements are coming to areas north of the Arkansas River after Central Arkansas Water commissioners at a board meeting on Thursday approved a construction contract with Diamond Construction.

Previous phases of the utility's work have addressed aging water mains in other parts of its service area.

The latest contract is for over $950,000; crews are meant to replace approximately 5,350 linear feet of existing water mains.

Replacements will occur in two residential areas near Osage Drive in North Little Rock and Batesville Pike in Pulaski County.