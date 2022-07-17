Live in NWA: Still On The Hill, Ozark Highballers Perform ‘Rhythms Of The River’

Still on the Hill and the Ozark Highballers will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Buffalo National River with "Rhythms of the River" at 2 p.m. July 30 at the School House meeting rooms at 45 Church St. in Gilbert. The concert is free.

Roy and Aviva Pilgrim of the Ozark Highballers play music as it existed along the Buffalo River a hundred years ago. They will share traditional dance and give commentary on artisan guitar-making as well. Still on the Hill will perform their collection of original Buffalo River story songs titled "Still a River," released in 2016. While the music is new, it is also well anchored in the Ozark musical traditions of old.

Learn more about this performance and more upcoming celebrations of the Buffalo National River's 5oth anniversary at digitalbuffalo.uark.edu. Keep up with the Ozark Highballers at theozarkhighballers.com and Still on the Hill at stillonthehill.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Dirty Seconds play at 7 p.m. July 23; Neon Flight plays at 7 p.m. July 3o; Melody Pond plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 11; Randall Shreve plays at 7 p.m. Aug 23; and Ley Lines plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St. facebook.com/bikerackbrewing/events

• Big Piph hosts a free Walker Landing Performance starting at 1 p.m. today with DJ Afrosia, Danny Simmons, Jeron, Itty Smalls, SpidaCrazy8, SeanFresh, Tru McCoy, Pura Coco, Avian Alia and Jasper Logan at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, crystalbridges.org/calendar/the-dirty-south-weekend-big-piph.

• Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale play at 8 p.m. July 22 at Bentonville Taproom, 109 S. Main. pattisteel.com.

• Arkansas Women Of The Blues featuring Lectric Liz Lottman, Dawn Cate Bonner, Charlotte Taylor, Ocie Fisher and Jenna Lyn Melnicki, starts at 6 p.m. July 22 ($15-25) at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. Tickets at eventbrite.com

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Lost Dog Street Band performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 ($35 plus fees) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main Street. theaud.org

• Charlie Mellinger plays at 5 p.m. July 22; Front Porch plays at noon July 24; The Cate Brothers play at 5 p.m. July 30; Copenhagen Angels play at 5 p.m. Aug. 4; and Cory Simmons plays at noon Aug. 7 for the Balm of Life Music Series at Basin Park next to the hotel at 4 Spring St. facebook.com/VisitEurekaSprings.

• The Best of Motown starts at 7:30 p.m. July 23 ($35) at Center Stage for Performing Arts, 132 Huntsville Road. Tickets at EventBrite. More information at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com.

• A Mountain Music Jam starts at 5 p.m. July 17; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. July 22; and Hailey Jane plays at 7 p.m. July 23 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 7 p.m. July 23 at Rowdy Beaver Tavern, 417 W, Van Buren. buddyshute.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Latin Dance Night with En Fuego Dance & Fitness starts at 6 p.m. July 17; Peter Rexford plays at 6 p.m. July 19; Project 1268 plays at 8 p.m. July 22; Phunbags Comedy Improv starts at 7 p.m. July 23; Jer's itty bitty BIG Jazz Band plays at 6 p.m. July 24 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar

• Patti Steel and Samantha Hunt will play at 7:30 p.m. July 24; Magnolia Brown plays at 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. facebook.com/kingfishbar/events

• Buddy Shute & the Motivators play at 6 p.m. July 27 on the La Huerta patio at 1860 N. Crossover Road. buddyshute.com

• Alisha Pattillo will open for Extemporaneous Music & Arts Society featuring Evan Verploegh on drums, Seth Andrew Davis on guitar and Benjamin Baker on woodwinds at 7 p.m. July 22 (suggested donation $10) at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave., www.trilliumsalonseries.com.

• Pura Coco will perform at noon July 22 for KUAF's The Lunch Hour at KUAF, 9 School Ave. Free; registration required. facebook.com/KUAF91.3PublicRadio.

• An Evening with Slaid Cleaves starts at 7 p.m. July 23 ($35-240) at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., fayettevilleroots.org.

• Texas Hill plays at 8:30 p.m. July 17 ($18-22); Green Acres with Ted Hammig and the Campaign happens at 8:30 p.m. July 21 ($8-10); Happy Hour Concert with The Jeff Horton Band starts at 6 p.m. ($8) and Hillbenders with Eureka Springs happens at 8:30 p.m. July 22 ($15); a hip-hop celebration with Johnny Kash, Babeedee Hollywood and more starts at 7 p.m. July 23 ($10); The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus & Attack Attack! with Kingdom Collapse & Astoria State ($22.50) happens at 7 p.m. July 24; Jason Boland and the Stragglers play at 8:30 p.m. July 28 ($25-80) at George's Majestic Louge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Skye Pollard & Family Holler + Woody & Shineshine happens at 7 p.m. July 22; Vintage Pistol with Welles and Bootleg Royale play at 6 p.m. July 30; Prairie Street Laughs with host Chase Myska and featuring Caleb Hickerson, Zebadiah Nofire, Josh Wingo and Andy Davis starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. facebook.com/prairiestreetlive/events.

• Honey Collective plays July 17; Western Swing Rules plays July 24; and Will Johnson performs July 31 for the Mountain Street Stage Concert Series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. faylib.org.

• Mustache the Band starts at 7:30 p.m. July 30 ($10 and up); Chase Matthew plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 ($20 and up); Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Oliver Tree plays at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 ($39.50 and up); Black Label Society plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 ($35 and up); The Mountain Goats play at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 ($39.50); Jon Langston plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 ($20 and up); Wallows perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 ($29.50); and Yung Gravy performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 ($35 and up) at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

FORT SMITH

• Static-X plays at 7:30 p.m. July 19 ($30-39); Dave Mason plays at 8 p.m. July 20; and Dizzy Wright plays at 8 p.m. July 22 ($25-40) at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Hollow Valley Funk performs at 8 p.m. July 22; and The Almas play at 8 p.m. July 23 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave., facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events

• Peacemaker Festival featuring Zach Bryan, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Charley Crockett, The Steel Woods, Shane Smith & the Saints, Pecos & the Rooftops, Tanner Usery, Them Dirty Roses, Graycie York and Jacob Stelly with special appearances by Ella Langley and Joe Stamm will happen July 29-30 ($59-$249) at Riverfront Park, 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. peacemakerfest.com

LOWELL

• David Koechner and Rob Maher perform at 6:30 p.m. July 21, 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. July 22 and then 'The Office' trivia with Todd Packer happens at 4 p.m. July 23, Koechner performs again at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. July 23 ($36.14); Tim Meadows performs at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. July 29 and 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. July 30 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com

ROGERS

• Troy Farnam Band performs at 8 p.m. July 22; Rozenbridge plays at 8 p.m. July 23; a Jazz & Blues Block Party with Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal with Grady Nichols Jazz, the Sons of Brasil and Austin Farnam Trio starts at 5 p.m. July 29 and picks back up at 4 p.m. July 30 with Chubby Carrier with Banjae, Akeem Kemp, Clark Gibson Quintet and 1 Oz Jig (general admission free, tables $20) for the Railyard Live Concert Series at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• Train AM Gold Tour with Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis starts at 6:30 p.m. July 17 ($20-$165); Josh Groban brings his Harmony Tour to the stage 7 p.m. July 21 ($35-$224); 5 Seconds of Summer with Pale Waves has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. July 26 ($29.50-45) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

SILOAM SPRINGS

• Patti Steel plays at 7 p.m. July 29 at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St. facebook.com/creeksidetaproom

SPRINGDALE

• Max Pryce and Ronaldo Mercado perform at 7:45 p.m. July 21; Stephen Taylor and Aaron Naylor perform at 7:45 p.m. July 28 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave., facebook.com/NaturalStateComedy.

• Jukebox Confession plays at 8 p.m. July 28; House of Songs Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25; BAANG opens at 6:30 p.m. for Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, who start at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; City Sessions Presents starts at 6:30 p.m. for the LIVE! @ Turnbow Concert Series, 106 W. Emma Ave. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

• Jess Harp and Alyssa Murray will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 for the CXF Mixtape Music Series at 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. cachecreate.org

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

• Repo'd Trailers play at 8 p.m. July 21; FM Live plays at 9 p.m. July 22; Allie Colleen followed by Stonehorse happens at 9 p.m. July 23 at Seven in Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

WINSLOW

• Jumpsuit Jamey & His Can't Wait to Playboys Concert will be at 6 p.m. July 30 ($10) at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. Tickets available at OzarkFolkways.org or at the door.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nwa_monica, on Instagram @monicafeatures.