Local notes: Walton Arts Center accepting art submissions

Beer & Hymns

Beer & Hymns, the only sing-along event raising funds for area nonprofits, announced today a new partnership with Soldier Songs & Voices Northwest Arkansas, a nonprofit offering music and songwriting lessons and instruments to U.S. veterans.

The mission of Soldier Songs and Voices NWA is to foster a creative and supportive community of veterans through music instruction, performance and outreach. One of 11 chapters nationwide, the group meets weekly to play together and encourage one another to write songs that express their stories and takeaways from their military service, said Lee Haight, board president.

With the covid-19 pandemic still looming, 15 to 25 veterans gather and play outdoors at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fayetteville, both for lessons and to entertain hospital patients, he said.

"Veterans like to talk to other veterans. A combat zone is a unique experience, and lots of things in the military can cause PTSD," Haight said. "There is an understanding there, and it's the most powerful thing. We keep the focus on the music. The music brings us back to the right place."

The money raised for Soldier Songs and Voices NWA will go toward instruments and additional equipment veteran musicians need to play with confidence, Haight said, adding that music and other "nontraditional" methods of PTSD treatment often have the greatest healing effect.

Beer & Hymns is a free community sing-a-long of hymns and cover songs everyone knows by heart. Each month, they select a lyrical theme and a charity, bringing people together to raise their glasses, raise their voices and raise funds for organizations that change the world. Charitable proceeds come from direct donations by attendees at the events, as well as a percentage of food and drink sales.

July's Beer & Hymns theme honors American Rock, making the music a perfect complement to Soldier Songs and Voices NWA, said Ken Weatherford, executive director of Beer & Hymns.

The July event is tonight, July 17, at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 8th Street Market, Bentonville, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Last month, Beer & Hymns raised $4,036.42 for Pride at NWACC, enough for two scholarships for students who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community. The total represented a 46 percent increase in donations to the nonprofit compared to 2021. The June total also put Beer & Hymns at $20,620 raised for local community nonprofits halfway through 2022.

Information: (501) 850-2030, email info@beerandhymns.com or beerandhymns.com.

Rockin' Baker

A $10,000 grant from Tyson Foods will help Rockin' Baker, a Northwest Arkansas-based, nonprofit bakery, continue its dual mission of serving the area's neuro-diverse community and fighting hunger. Rockin' Baker will use the funds to support its job-training program for neuro-diverse adults, even as it seeks out additional opportunities to alleviate food insecurity.

According to Daymara Baker, founder of Rockin' Baker, every dollar will serve two causes: job training and placement for a traditionally underserved segment of the local workforce, and more opportunities to distribute free, handmade bread through local hunger-prevention programs.

"We couldn't be more grateful to Tyson Foods for supporting our mission."

Information: rockinbaker.org.

Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center is accepting submissions for the second open call for "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time," a group exhibition featuring works created by Northwest Arkansas visual artists and curated by local artist Kathy Thompson.

Artists 18 and older from Northwest Arkansas are invited to apply with works completed after July 1, 2021, in the following media: painting, sculpture, digital, printmaking, fiber, photography, mixed media, crafts, fashion and illustration. The exhibition is not themed and seeks to be a celebration of the talented artists who call Northwest Arkansas home.

Artists may submit up to two works for consideration; however, only one work will be chosen for the exhibition. Submission deadline is Aug. 15.

Pieces selected for the exhibition will be announced Sept. 6. The exhibition will take place in Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery from Oct. 6 to Nov. 13.

Walton Arts Center is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, national origin or veteran status.

Information: waltonartscenter.org or email visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.





Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.