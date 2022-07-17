Make a difference with a to-do list

Everyone has a list of things to do.

Mine changes daily, and unless I write it down it has a very low chance of getting done. This morning the first item on my list is "Buy coffee!" If you start your morning with at least two cups of coffee as Vertis and I do, yes, it would seriously impact our day if we ran out of coffee.

Enough about my list. Let's look at things we need to do in the Natural State. A lot of these items are old hat, but they are still simmering. The easiest way to cop out of getting items done is to not put them on the list.

1. A newspaper article a couple of weeks back said Springdale was going to upgrade its wastewater disposal system with a $25 million infusion ... but it wasn't going to lower the phosphorous content of the wastewater.

That reminds me of what my Sainted Daddy would say when he told me to wash the car: "Richard, don't do a half-assed job, or you will have to do it over." Attention Springdale: The folks who are trying to clean up the Illinois River Watershed think y'all are doing a half-assed job.

2. The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees should be ashamed of relegating 7 million historic items from the University Museum to a storage building. When I was a student I worked in the museum, which was on the top floor of Old Main. It was a wonderful collection of historic Arkansas going back all the way to pre-Columbian artifacts. Later it was moved to the old Barnhill Field house, and then to a storage building north of the campus.

Trustees: The next time the football Hogs play Alabama at Alabama, check out the Alabama Historical Museum. I'll bet you'll come away embarrassed at what y'all are doing with our historic treasures. You can spend $160 million for fat-cat end-zone boxes at Razorback Stadium, and you can't scrape up even a tenth of that amount for an on-campus Arkansas Historical Museum Exhibit Hall? Shame on you!

3. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission: Of course y'all are on the list, but first let me compliment your work with our lakes, streams, and deer herd. Recently, across from my house on Calion Road in El Dorado I noticed a big doe, and in the tall grass were two fawns.

Then this morning I was heading to town and drove on the street behind the El Dorado Golf and Country Club, and five does and a big eight-point buck crossed in front of me. Growing up in the 1950s and early '60s and spending nearly every day of hunting season in the woods, I never saw that many deer. The Game and Fish Commission has done a great job with our deer herd.

But don't rest on your laurels. The deer herd is in danger from Chronic Wasting Disease. Feral hogs are multiplying like Texas fire ants. Our quail are gone, and next will be our ground nesting turkeys.

Feral hogs have decimated ground-nesting birds in Australia, the feral hog capital of the world. Yes, commissioners, quail and turkeys are ground-nesting birds!

Here's the solution: In the 1920s, when the Game and Fish Commission was formed, a $10 bounty was put on bobcats, wolves, and cougars. That resulted in removing over 95 percent of the apex predators from our state, and in their place came every scavenger you can imagine (including feral hogs, coons, possums, armadillos).

To reverse this situation, put a 1925-era bounty on feral hogs--in today's dollars, that would be north of $150 per hog. I guarantee that one feral hog will do more than $150 a year in damages.

Next, put a moratorium on the few remaining apex predators in the state and restock. They will help reduce the hog numbers, and ultimately be the only way to control the mushrooming hog explosion. A lady who lives near the Ouachita River recently spotted a sow walking by her house, followed by 15 piglets.

And as a bonus, the apex predators will help control CWD.

4. The Arkansas Waterways Commission ought to quit dreaming about seeing a barge coming up the Ouachita River to Camden. Ain't gonna happen! Give us back our tree-clogged river, and recommend the Corps of Engineers drop the navigable designation, remove the Felsenthal Lock and Dam, and quit trying to pass the buck.

5. It is an absolute disgrace that we are bringing up the rear again by having to live in a dirty backwater. That's the overall environmental condition of our state, and ultimately it is the responsibility of the Arkansas Legislature to pass laws to eliminate everything from one-use plastic utensils and plastic bags, put some teeth in the existing ordinances, and phase out coal-fired electrical generating plants.

There are laws on the books which are not enforced, and literally hundreds of environmental needs everywhere from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to the governor's office, and a big part of it is the fault of a do-nothing Legislature. Increase the roadside littering fine to $5,000, and enforce it, if you are serious about cleaning up our roadways.

6. Be involved: Here is an example: We all complain about roadside trash, but rarely do we do anything about it. I pick up the beer cans along the part of Calion Road which runs in front of our home, and there are two guys I frequently see picking up roadside trash on Smith Street and the 167 bypass and up to Calion Road.

7. If you want to be part of the solution, pick one of the following: quit plastic straws, don't use plastic bags, clean up 100 yards of street or highway, support environmental programs by letter-writing once a week, recycle, promote climate change, and use returnable bottles. Last but not least, plant a tree.

Do something!

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.