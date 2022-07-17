Mariners work extra, extend streak to 13 games





ARLINGTON, Texas -- J.P. Crawford was facing a different situation at the plate for the streaking Seattle Mariners after Sam Haggerty stole third base in the 10th inning.

"Made our jobs a whole lot easier," Crawford said. "Changed the whole infield. Now a lot of more holes are open, and we have an extra opportunity not to waste an out to try to get him over. Just get him in."

Crawford got Haggerty in with the tiebreaking run when he chopped a one-out single down the line and the Mariners stretched their winning streak to 13 games with a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Carlos Santana homered as the Mariners (50-42) moved closer to the club-record 15-game winning streak set in their last playoff season in 2001.

"Everybody's just doing their job, pitching in and really keeping a very calm demeanor about them," Manager Scott Servais said. "You're not always going to get the big hit or get a big shutdown inning. But we've been able to do it through the streak, and it has been awesome."

Diego Castillo (7-1) faced only three batters in the ninth, benefitting from a double-play liner after walking the leadoff batter.

ASTROS 5, ATHLETICS 0 Justin Verlander (12-3) struck out 10 in six sharp innings to post his MLB-leading 12th win and Houston beat Oakland. Martín Maldonado hit a second-inning grand slam off rookie Jared Koenig (1-3) for his third career grand slam.

BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 5 (10) Teoscar Hernandez singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning and Toronto rallied past Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 10, TIGERS 0 Jose Ramirez tuned up for the Home Run Derby by homering in his first two at-bats and driving in five runs, powering Cleveland past Detroit.

ORIOLES 6, RAYS 4 (11) Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run single in the 11th inning, rookie catcher Adley Rutschman produced a pair of key swings and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 3 Jorge Polanco's three-run blast was one of three Minnesota home runs against Chicago's Lance Lynn in a five-run third inning in the Twins' win over the White Sox.

YANKEES 14, RED SOX 1 Aaron Judge homered twice to match Roger Maris' franchise record of 33 before the All-Star break, Matt Carpenter also connected twice and drove in seven runs as New York routed Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 6, NATIONALS 3 Matt Olson and Austin Riley hit consecutive home runs in the third inning, and Atlanta sent Washington to its ninth consecutive loss.

CARDINALS 11, REDS 3 Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career home run and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and St. Louis beat Cincinnati. Goldschmidt's two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season. He became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBI. The 42-year-old Pujols scored twice and tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 12th place all-time with 1,889 runs scored.

GIANTS 2, BREWERS 1 Wilmer Flores scored on a balk by Milwaukee's Jandel Gustave in the eighth inning allowing San Francisco to break a 1-1 tie.

METS 2-4, CUBS 1-3 Pete Alonso was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from Mychal Givens in the 10th inning, and New York beat Chicago to complete a doubleheader sweep. Led by Alonso and Eduardo Escobar, New York stretched its win streak to four in a row and moved 24 games over .500 for the first time since it was 92-58 on Sept. 19, 2006.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Luke Voit hit a three-run home run as San Diego defeated Arizona.

PHILLIES 10, MARLINS 0 Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 29th home run, J.T. Realmuto had a home run and a double and Philadelphia spoiled the major league debut of touted Miami pitcher Max Meyer.

ROCKIES 2,PIRATES 0 Kris Bryant had three hits, Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single, and Jose Urena (1-1) pitched six scoreless innings in Colorado's win over Pittsburgh.





Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Houston.







J.P. Crawford hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Seattle Mariners stretched their winning streak to 13 games with a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.






