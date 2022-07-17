The following marriage licenses were recorded July 5-11 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sebastian County

July 5

Micheal Wayne Allen, 40, and Michelle L. Trent, 41, both of Fort Smith

Dickie Wayne Forte, 65, and Carla Lea Huddleston, 58, both of Barling

Vicente Esau Guifarro Castellanos, 29, and Francis Jeanneth Gomez Pineda, 24, both of Fort Smith

Scotty Leon Wiseley, 61, Tahlequah, Okla., and Diane Lynette Stotts, 61, Tulsa, Okla.

Cooper Craig Spears, 23, and Sydney Ann Jacimore, 24, both of Fort Smith

Dustin Michael Miller, 24, and Chasity Dawn Hampton, 24, both of Arkoma, Okla.

Christopher Jon Mayser, 65, and Vanessa Joann Nielsen, 59, both of Pocola, Okla.

Robert B. Rice, 45, and Tabitha Jean Fondren, 43, both of Fort Smith

Chase Austin Brandenburg, 22, Fort Smith, and Katherine Elinore Barnwell, 22, Van Buren

Charles E. Appleton, 50, and Karla Jane Morris, 58, both of Lavaca

July 6

Vong Sayavongsa, 72, and Phatthana Sayavongsa, 74, both of Mansfield

Kenneth Ray Goad, 78, and Leveta Lois Curnett, 52, both of Oktaha, Okla.

Kaden Todd Watkins, 25, and Megan Elizabeth Kelley, 31, both of Little Elm, Texas

Thanet Khothsiri, 45, and Napapan Aphiwong-Ngam, 34, both of Fort Smith

Branden Anthony-Ernst Muller, 22, and Moriah Jo Kilgore, 20, both of Heavener, Okla.

Salvador Chavez Colorado Jr., 20, and Mirella Lescet Beltran, 18, both of Fort Smith

Tyrel Anson Howard, 37, and Kristie Leigh Robinson, 49, both of Ratcliff

July 7

Thomas Robert Seymour, 64, and Christine Walker, 68, both of Fort Smith

James Mason Dobbs, 26, and Tiffany Renae Solomon, 22, both of Eufaula, Okla.

July 8

Alexandra Nicole Martin, 26, Van Buren, and Meredith Michelle Hammer, 27, Fort Smith

Raymond Elias Quinteros, 25, and Elizabeth Cardona Espinoza, 25, both of Fort Smith

Raymond Thomas Hatfield, 50, Huntington, and Angela Lea Donelson, 48, Booneville

July 11

Lannie Dean Edwards, 70, and Jo Gail Richardson, 70, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.

Francisco Raul Ortega, 38, and Alejandra Consuelo Lopez, 39, both of Fort Smith