The following marriage licenses were recorded July 5-11 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sebastian County
July 5
Micheal Wayne Allen, 40, and Michelle L. Trent, 41, both of Fort Smith
Dickie Wayne Forte, 65, and Carla Lea Huddleston, 58, both of Barling
Vicente Esau Guifarro Castellanos, 29, and Francis Jeanneth Gomez Pineda, 24, both of Fort Smith
Scotty Leon Wiseley, 61, Tahlequah, Okla., and Diane Lynette Stotts, 61, Tulsa, Okla.
Cooper Craig Spears, 23, and Sydney Ann Jacimore, 24, both of Fort Smith
Dustin Michael Miller, 24, and Chasity Dawn Hampton, 24, both of Arkoma, Okla.
Christopher Jon Mayser, 65, and Vanessa Joann Nielsen, 59, both of Pocola, Okla.
Robert B. Rice, 45, and Tabitha Jean Fondren, 43, both of Fort Smith
Chase Austin Brandenburg, 22, Fort Smith, and Katherine Elinore Barnwell, 22, Van Buren
Charles E. Appleton, 50, and Karla Jane Morris, 58, both of Lavaca
July 6
Vong Sayavongsa, 72, and Phatthana Sayavongsa, 74, both of Mansfield
Kenneth Ray Goad, 78, and Leveta Lois Curnett, 52, both of Oktaha, Okla.
Kaden Todd Watkins, 25, and Megan Elizabeth Kelley, 31, both of Little Elm, Texas
Thanet Khothsiri, 45, and Napapan Aphiwong-Ngam, 34, both of Fort Smith
Branden Anthony-Ernst Muller, 22, and Moriah Jo Kilgore, 20, both of Heavener, Okla.
Salvador Chavez Colorado Jr., 20, and Mirella Lescet Beltran, 18, both of Fort Smith
Tyrel Anson Howard, 37, and Kristie Leigh Robinson, 49, both of Ratcliff
July 7
Thomas Robert Seymour, 64, and Christine Walker, 68, both of Fort Smith
James Mason Dobbs, 26, and Tiffany Renae Solomon, 22, both of Eufaula, Okla.
July 8
Alexandra Nicole Martin, 26, Van Buren, and Meredith Michelle Hammer, 27, Fort Smith
Raymond Elias Quinteros, 25, and Elizabeth Cardona Espinoza, 25, both of Fort Smith
Raymond Thomas Hatfield, 50, Huntington, and Angela Lea Donelson, 48, Booneville
July 11
Lannie Dean Edwards, 70, and Jo Gail Richardson, 70, both of Fort Gibson, Okla.
Francisco Raul Ortega, 38, and Alejandra Consuelo Lopez, 39, both of Fort Smith