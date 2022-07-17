Media avoidance as strategy

Thank you for reading this newspaper. Just know Republican politicians increasingly consider it and local television news irrelevant.

Democratic politicians might not value it, either, if they ever got far ahead in polls and stopped being desperate for somebody, anybody, to pay attention to them.

The point is that Sarah Huckabee Sanders' clear intention to become governor without engaging the media--and I don't mean me, because no one can blame her for blocking my calls, but the statewide straight-reporting media generally--is not unique.

She is, in fact, just a cut-out cookie.

What happened to set off a public discussion of this clear trend was that Doug Mastriano, a kind of oddball right-wing Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, held a "press conference" that wasn't. He made a statement, then high-tailed it away as reporters tried to ask questions.

Political reporter David Catanese then put on Twitter--which is kind of the point--that the strategy of avoiding questioning from traditional media was possibly not sustainable.

Then Michael Caputo, former political aide to Donald Trump, answered--still on Twitter, of course--that candidates, depending on individual circumstances, didn't really need traditional media anymore.

Caputo tweeted: "GOP communications upperclassmen graduated into a political arena where interaction with media must be far more aggressive and discerning. All the best have blacklists and favorites [and] many avoid some reporters entirely. Smart, frequent voters no longer believe the media anyway."

Then Catanese invited Caputo to talk with him--on a "podcast," which is more of the point --and Caputo suggested that Gordon Hensley, former communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, join them.

In that podcast, these were the key statements:

Caputo said, "I would never tell a candidate to say this, but No. 1, we don't need the media. We don't need it anymore. It's basically, depending on the marketplace, it's a net negative. We have texting, emailing, podcasting, a whole plethora of different platforms, Twitter, Facebook, etc., where you can reach far, far more people than on the dying broadcast terrestrial TV station."

Hensley added, "Campaigns are won and lost by minimizing errors and keeping your candidate out of venues where there are variables that you lose control ... . You get an email inquiry, you don't even have to return it. You can just blow reporters off."

I linked Catanese's column about all of that--from the online "Substack" platform, of course, by which commentators get paid by subscribing readers directly--and quickly got reactions. Digitally, naturally.

Greg Harton, who writes award-winning editorials for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, where Republicans are overwhelmingly dominant except in Fayetteville, tweeted, "[This] echoes a lot of what I've witnessed in trying to speak with candidates in recent years."

Stefani Buhajla, herself a Republican consultant, put aside her firebrand side for her smug side to tweet, "Seems to be working."

Jesse Gibson, Democratic attorney general opponent of Tim Griffin, tweeted that the traditional media ought to give space to the candidates seeking it if the others don't want it. I replied that he should go make news.

Traditional media's job is not to run press releases. It's to assess developments professionally and flesh them out with professional reporting, which must seek responses from other politicians increasingly choosing not to bother.

The Arkansas dynamic is more than a general avoidance of traditional media, but a specific decision, based on massive Republican polling leads, to stay away from live questions of the sort reporters tend to ask.

The front-runner game is to coast, and it's not new. Tommy Robinson, the hot-dog redneck Trump forerunner, disappeared--against his nature, but on sound political advice--in his runoff for Congress against Paul Riviere in 1984. But, in that case, he and his aides felt obliged to show token visibility.

So, he and campaign manager Darrell Glascock invited me--a reporter, not yet columnist, at the time--to ride with him to a Danville fish fry hosted by Jerry Jones' in-laws. TR slept in the back seat during the ride, bolting up occasionally only to say, "Turn on KSSN."

That's a radio station, which is where we got music before Spotify.

The failure for our electoral system is the absence of candidates' think-on-feet accountability with extemporaneous views on important policies that she--and I'll just focus on Sanders here for convenience--will likely inherit in a few months.

Tweeting about national liberals while she coasts--it'll suffice, I suspect. But it's not good for anyone but her.

It needn't necessarily be a trained traditional media reporter who demands the think-on-feet accountability. But that's the best testing form we've ever had, and it was something to behold in its day.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



