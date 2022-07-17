



• Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used this summer on the same stage. The American singer posted a note on her angeljoyblue Instagram page saying she will be bowing out of "La Traviata" at Verona's Arena because the theater mounted another Giuseppe Verdi opera, "Aida," that had performers in blackface. She blasted such use of "archaic" theatrical practices as "offensive, humiliating, and outright racist." However, Angel Blue was still listed on the Arena's website as singing the role of Violetta in "La Traviata" on July 22 and 30. The theater said it was hoping the singer, who is Black, would accept an invitation to meet with Arena officials in a "dialogue" over the issue. It said it had "no reason nor intent whatsoever to offend and disturb anyone's sensibility." U.S. civil-rights organizations for decades have condemned blackface -- in which white performers blacken their faces -- as dehumanizing Black people by introducing and reinforcing racial stereotypes. "Let me be perfectly clear," Blue wrote. "The use of blackface under any circumstances, artistic or otherwise, is a deeply misguided practice based on archaic theatrical traditions which have no place in modern society." She said she couldn't "in good conscience associate myself with an institution which continues this practice."

• Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is getting a different title: professor. Harvard said Friday that Breyer is rejoining its law school faculty. He's a graduate of the law school and first joined the faculty there in 1967. He continued to teach at Harvard after he became a federal appeals court judge in 1980 until former President Bill Clinton nominated him to the high court in 1994. Harvard said Breyer will "teach seminars and reading groups, continue to write books and produce scholarship, and participate in the intellectual life of the school and in the broader Harvard community." Breyer, 83, does not yet have any classes listed in the online course catalog. However, the school said his appointment as Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process would be effective immediately. Breyer is a longtime expert on administrative law, the law surrounding government agencies, and co-authored a textbook on the subject. "I am very pleased to return to Harvard to teach there and to write," Breyer said. "Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people."





Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer holds up a copy of the United States Constitution as he announces his retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)





