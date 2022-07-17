Education notebook

New LRSD leader

meets with board

Jermall Wright, the Little Rock School District's new superintendent, met twice with the system's School Board last week -- the first meetings since Wright officially began his leadership role on July 1.

Wright and the board met together most of the day Wednesday in a work session that focused largely on relationship building.

The School Board and Wright met together again Thursday night for a special meeting to hire an interim principal for Bale Elementary, which was followed by the regular monthly agenda-setting meeting that typically includes several presentations on district initiatives.

The board's next regular meeting is July 28. The agenda includes updates on school safety and security, as well as ongoing efforts to cut operating expenses and fulfill plans for employee pay increases.

NLRSD hires head

of transportation

Jamie Coleman, route supervisor in the Pulaski County Special School District's transportation department since 2017, has been hired as the administrative director of transportation for the North Little Rock School District.

Coleman started her career in student transportation in 1996, joining Laidlaw/First Student. At Pulaski County Special, Coleman supervises 90 bus drivers and aides, ensures compliance with safety and legal standards, and communicates with officials and parents about transportation-related issues. She has also served as the interim director of transportation on various occasions.

In North Little Rock, Coleman will be responsible for overall routing and scheduling, managing the budget, ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, 504 services for students who have a disability that substantially limits a "life activity," special education and charter/field trip services, the district said.

Virtual learning is

Jacksonville topic

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District has scheduled a virtual learning informational meeting for 6 p.m. Monday at the Jacksonville High School cafeteria, 1301 W. Main St., Jacksonville.

According to the district, parents or guardians who want their child to participate in virtual learning for the 2022-23 school year -- new or returning -- must attend one informational meeting. The district held one last week.

The deadline for virtual registration is July 28, the district said.