New PBHS location is a burning question

This is the second part of a series on the state of the Pine Bluff School District.

Where to construct a new Pine Bluff High School has been a burning question since a cost-share agreement between the Pine Bluff School District and Arkansas Department of Education was announced last August.

Superintendent Barbara Warren has said she and state Education Commissioner Johnny Key would like a limited-authority local board that would oversee the state-run Pine Bluff School District to make the final decision on a location. A popular choice among citizens and alumni has been the long-standing present campus at 711 W. 11th Ave., an area in the middle of town and not far from downtown.

Warren had also suggested utilizing the old Belair Elementary campus on Commerce Road and transforming it to a new school, but that idea was met with heavy criticism.

An equally important question is when for certain a limited-authority local board would be implemented. No one knows -- yet.

Warren, however, updated her forecast for such a board to be in place between late fall and early spring. The Arkansas Board of Education adopted seven new boundaries that cover the previous Dollarway and Pine Bluff district zones last month.

"The recommendation he's discussed is that, by zone, persons appointed and approved by zone to become members of the limited-authority local board," Warren said.

She added Key would have to recommend to the state board to enact a local board. The PBSD is operating under authority of the Education Department, with Key acting as the district's board.

Since August, however, the district has held interest meetings for a facilities committee to voice input on construction plans.

"I did, upon coming into the district -- you know you evaluate everything to the degree that you can as a superintendent -- you come in and there's this excellent plan to build a new high school," said Warren, the former Dollarway superintendent who's led the PBSD since the start of the 2020-21 school year. "Being a community member, I knew that from the outside looking in and was excited for the Pine Bluff School District."

Upon looking at a plan for the present PBHS campus, Warren thought the district could consider a property that had room to grow and where retrofitting wouldn't be necessary while containing costs. That's when she considered the Belair campus, which houses an alternative learning environment.

District patrons also sounded off against an idea to temporarily relocate PBHS to the Jack Robey Junior High School campus, which would have freed the high school campus up for a wide range of construction if it were to start soon. District administrators had expressed concern over the multiple points of entry at PBHS, which poses a security risk.

Instead, ninth graders are being reassigned to either Jack Robey or Robert F. Morehead Middle School, depending on their residential zones. Warren explained in April that decision was made to align PBHS students to a smaller area of campus and address a staffing issue within the district.

Sixth grade will now be housed at the PBSD elementary schools.

If PBHS is indeed retrofitted, the district has a plan for addressing much of the campus's position on a floodplain, 11 blocks south of Lake Saracen. The school endured heavy flooding in the spring, Warren said, although she wasn't sure how deep the water was.

The project cost has been estimated from $22 million to $25 million -- Warren mentioned the latter figure last week -- with the PBSD approved for $12 million in state funding. Since then, she cautioned, construction costs have risen by 25 to 30%.

The district isn't in position yet to ask taxpayers for a millage increase that could fund the remaining cost, she said. The millage rate for residents in the pre-annexed PBSD zone is 41.7, while residents in the former Dollarway district face a rate of 40.8.

"What's next is that we're going to have to make a decision where that is going to happen, where the build would happen," Warren said. "I think the community should be the persons making the decision. There are people who have spoken against it, but there are people who have spoken for it. We haven't done the work yet to canvass the community to see exactly what they feel and think. Past that, we would have to fund it.

"We need to think about cost, and we need to put ourselves in a position where we are on one accord so our community can trust whatever decision is being made."

