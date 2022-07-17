BASEBALL

Soto says no to new deal

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto expressed irritation Saturday hours after a report he turned down a record contract with the rebuilding club. The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year contract offer to remain with the Nationals that would have been the most lucrative in baseball history. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019. The Nationals said last month that they would not trade the 23-year-old Soto. But speculation about Soto getting dealt was sure to swell after this report of him turning down a long-term deal. Soto is a two-time All-Star who finished second in the NL MVP voting last season. He will not be a free agent until after the 2024 season.

Story heads to IL

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a bruised right hand. Story's IL stint is retroactive to Tuesday, when he was struck on the hand while swinging at a pitch from Tampa Bay's Corey Kluber. He'll be eligible to return July 23 against Toronto for Boston's second game after the All-Star break.

MOTOR SPORTS

Driver fatally stabbed

Bobby East, a three-time U.S. Auto Club national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37. The Westminster Police Department issued a statement Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station Wednesday. The statement said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Millsap, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him. Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing. They said they arrived at the gas station shortly before 6 p.m. to find East suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he died. East, whose father was a noted short-track car builder, won USAC's National Midgets title in 2004 and Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013. He had 56 USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions.

GOLF

Reavie increases lead

Chez Reavie doubled his lead to six points Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's lone modified Stableford scoring event. A day after a 19-point round, the 40-year-old Reavie scored nine points -- making five birdies and a bogey -- to reach 37 points on Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood layout. Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse. Martin Laird of Scotland was second. He birdied the last three holes in a 13-point round. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for 31st with 18 points. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) has 11 points, which has him in 63rd place. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) has nine points and is tied for 65th.

Two share Korn Ferry lead

Rob Oppenheim turned in a 9-under 60 Saturday to grab a share of the lead with second-round leader Austin Eckroat heading into today's final round at the Korn Ferry Tour's Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, Ill. Oppenheim and Eckroat are both at 21-under 192 at The Panther Creek Country Club. Sitting one shot behind are Paul Haley II (61), Augusto Nunez (61) and Patrick Newcomb (64). Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria moved into a tie for 10th place after a third-round score of 63. Echavarria is at 16-under 197 overall.

Kupcho/Salas win team event

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory in the LPGA Tour's lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners finished at 26-under 254 at Midland (Mich.) Country Club. They opened Wednesday with a 68 in alternate shot, shot a best-ball 61 on Thursday and took a four-stroke lead Friday with an alternate-shot 64. Kupcho won for the third time this year and in her career, while Salas won her second tour title. Kupcho won the major Chevron Championship in early April in the California desert and the Meijer LPGA Classic last month in Belmont, Mich. Salas also won the 2014 Kingsmill Championship. Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 62. Former University of Arkansas players Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi shot a 59 to finish third at 20 under.