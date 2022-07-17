100 years ago

July 17, 1922

HUNTSVILLE -- Gabe Patrick, aged 48, a former resident of Huntsville, is spending a few days in his home town resting after one of his roving trips. Patrick has suffered the loss of both legs at the knee, nevertheless he has been over practically the entire United States. When the wanderlust took possession of him, Patrick tucked a violin under his arm and started out to see the world. He is a good violinist, and thousands have heard him play in almost every state. He also sells shoe strings, chewing gum and has made several thousand dollars in this manner.

50 years ago

July 17, 1972

JONESBORO -- Plans are being drafted here for an "all-out war" against rats in certain areas of Jonesboro, principally the west residential area near Christian Creek... Mayor Neil Stallings said a baiting program would be started, following procedures suggested in the report made by the officials in a survey here... Residents along Christian Creek in west Jonesboro sub-divisions several weeks ago protested the "large scale invasion" of rats, apparently from the creek. Drainage district officials contended the rats had multiplied because garbage was being thrown into the creek.

25 years ago

July 17, 1997

• The battle over conducting background checks on potential handgun purchasers isn't over in Arkansas. It has merely moved to a new front. The Supreme Court ruled two weeks ago that local governments can't be forced by federal law to conduct background checks on potential handgun buyers... "They're going to get their guns. We know that," Police Chief W.A. Wren said. "But why open the door for them and give them a free hand in getting a gun?" But the state likely won't let local governments decide the issue for themselves... On Saturday, the Arkansas Young Democrats' executive committee passed a resolution asking Huckabee to direct the Arkansas State Police to resume background checks... In Arkansas, state police conducted 13,523 background checks from January through June of this year. Of those, 179 requests to buy handguns, or 1.3 percent, were rejected. State police said that 21 of the 179 rejections were later granted after further review.

10 years ago

July 17, 2012

• Wrightsville residents have trekked to Little Rock for years just to use a public library. Soon they will have one in their own backyard. The city of Wrightsville will turn a former day-care center into the newest branch of the Central Arkansas Library System... Wrightsville will provide the building and renovation while the library system will operate it... "It's a little bit of money to do a whole lot of good down there," said Bobby Roberts, executive director of the library system. The partnership will work much like the library system's partnerships in Sherwood and Maumelle, where the library system operates as a tenant. Wrightsville will maintain ownership of the building, and pay for renovations, the utility costs and the building's insurance... Residents in Wrighstville already pay a small property tax millage to support the library system, Roberts said, adding that the library will not seek any new millage at this time.