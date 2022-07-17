Dogs and their humans pitched in July 10 to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at Paws for a Cause at the Bark Bar in SOMA.

Dogs chased each other -- both inside the small bar and outside in a large play yard -- while their owners sipped cocktails and chatted. Upstairs, photographer Lucy Baehr snapped photos of the pets for donations to Cystic Fibrosis.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body, according to the Mayo Clinic.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal