Power Up series event centers on economy

Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce members were treated to a quarterly luncheon July 7 at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock, part of the Power Up Little Rock series highlighting state and regional economic development trends and financial concerns.

Chamber President Jim Cargill introduced Matuschka Lindo Briggs, vice president and regional executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Briggs, in turn, introduced Marcus Guinn, executive vice president at Arvest, which was the series' presenting sponsor.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President and Chief Executive Officer James "Jim" Bullard gave the keynote speech, sharing information about inflation and attempts to control it.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh