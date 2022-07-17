Reynolds eyes elusive Maumelle title

The state's top amateur golfer has another chance to secure one of the state's top amateur golf tournaments.

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers birdied two of his first four holes en route to a 3-under 69 and shares the lead after the second round of the Maumelle Classic on a sweltering Saturday afternoon at Maumelle Country Club.

Reynolds and Jay Pabin of Wylie, Texas, are both at 5-under 139 overall heading into today's third and final round, one shot ahead of Connor Adams of Dallas. Davis Woodliff of Tulsa and Benjamin Davis of Texarkana are tied for fourth at 2-under 142.

Reynolds, a former Little Rock Christian and University of Arkansas-Little Rock standout, is the reigning Arkansas State Golf Association Player of the Year and the points leader in 2022. Reynolds, however, is still seeking his first Maumelle Classic victory after being positioned to win several times in the past decade.

"This is the fourth time I've had the lead going into Sunday," he said.

Reynolds followed up his strong start Saturday with birdies at Nos. 9, 10, 13 and 17. They were offset by three bogeys, including two on the back nine. Temperatures soared to 100 degrees in Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, with heat indices approaching 110, according to the National Weather Service.

"Made three really bad bogeys," Reynolds said. "The heat definitely got to me. I think it's probably getting to everybody. It kind of makes everybody lose focus. I just need to play well [today]."

Defending champion Palmer McSpadden and first-round leader Stephen Stanton, both of Rogers, are in a four-way tie for ninth at even-par 144. Stanton opened with a bogey-free 67 on Friday, but ballooned to 77 in the second round. Stanton bogeyed the first hole after being unable to get up and down from just off the green and double-bogeyed No. 10 after hitting his approach shot in the water.

"It was a rough day," Stanton said. "Definitely a rough day."

Stanton said the par-72 course played firmer and faster Saturday because of continued dry conditions.

"The difference between yesterday and today was the ball was running a lot hotter," Stanton said. "I guess you say it's going to bounce through the fairway more and stuff. I just couldn't get anything to fall like I did yesterday. It kind of started on No. 1. I missed the green short and I chipped it up there and it went through."

Reynolds and Pabin were among 44 players in the open division to make the cut, which was 11-over 155. Reynolds, Pabin and Adams will tee off in the final grouping at 1:20 p.m. today.

Leaders in the other divisions after two rounds are Lane Stafford of Maumelle in the Mid-Amateur (35 and older) at 1-under 143; Mark Graham of Fort Smith in the Senior (50 and over) at 11-under 133; Bob Brooks of Bella Vista in the Super Senior (60 and over) at 9-under 135; and Bill Wrentz of Cabot in the Masters (70 and over) at 3-over 147.