River Valley industry leaders explain upcoming Interstate 49 expansion

FORT SMITH -- Industry and government leaders gathered at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith on Thursday to discuss the expansion of Interstate 49 from Alma south to Chaffee Crossing in Barling and its potential economic impacts to the River Valley.

The new section of I-49 will be constructed in phases and is expected to be four lanes and nearly 14 miles long, costing an estimated $800 million, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. A new 7,800-foot bridge over the Arkansas River is priced at $250 million.

Lorie Tudor, director of the Transportation Department, said the goal is to streamline the process as much as possible. Phases include planning, programming, environmental permitting, design, funding, right of way, utility relocation and construction. She said some of the phases can be concurrent.

Tudor said the Transportation Department has $10 million set aside for the project. She said the river bridge is the first phase of construction and will begin in 2024. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Project leaders at HNTB Corp., an engineering design firm, discussed how they're finding ways to reduce the cost.

Natalie McCombs with HNTB said the U.S. Coast Guard requested a minimum navigational horizontal clearance of 500 feet for the river bridge, but a river navigation simulation study found that a 400-foot clearance was adequate for both mariners and the traveling public, reducing construction costs by $30 million.

John Blancett, also with HNTB, said his research found the bridge could be shortened by 2,600 feet by creating an embankment, which does not disrupt the flow of the river and reduces the project cost by roughly $35 million.

Dan Flowers, the executive board president of the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, said he remembers when the Bobby Hopper tunnel opened in 1998, opening all of Northwest Arkansas to four lane highway access. He noted since then, construction has continued to the Missouri line.

"So by building this segment from north Alma to Barling, we are completing the connection to Kansas City," Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson noted. The project brings the I-49 corridor from Manitoba, Canada to New Orleans closer to reality, he said.

" It will create a north/south route that will intersect with nine existing east/west interstates, creating this comprehensive transportation grid efficiently moving people and units throughout this country," Gibson said. "And best of all, for those of us who live here in the River Valley, it will come right through here, right through Fort Smith."

Joe Quinn, the foundation's executive director, added to Flowers' comments that Fort Smith has a unique confluence of rail, river, interstate and air travel, and the highway expansion would allow the city to be in the heart of the American supply chain. He said the covid-19 pandemic was a reminder of how important that supply chain and the immediacy of goods are.

Curt Green, I-49 coalition president and foundation executive board member, said without the expansion, truck drivers currently travel from New Orleans to Kansas City by traveling east through Tennessee or west through Texas and Oklahoma.

"So western Arkansas is not benefiting hardly anything, because 71 is such a bad highway that truckers just don't want to get on it," he said. "Even though there's a lot of trucks on it, compared to what it could be, it's very small."

Terisa Riley, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith chancellor, said the highway expansion will also provide safe travels for employees, prospective student and current students; and connect Arkansans to completing a higher education.

Guests view a slide on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at a policy discussion of the coming I-49 expansion inside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith in Fort Smith. More than 150 guests attended the event, at which leaders from the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, the Arkansas State Highway Commission, the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the Fort Smith business community and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge spoke at length about the economic and regional impact of the 14-mile, $710 million expansion of the interstate from Alma to Barling and new bridge over the Arkansas River. Visit nwaonline.com/220717Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

