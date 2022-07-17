Rock Region Metro’s micro-transit option stirs NLR debate

For the Rock Region Metro transit agency, convincing riders the cost-saving fleet of Uber- and Lyft-like vans do run on time is a challenge.

Last week, the North Little Rock City Council grilled Rock Region's new chief executive officer, Justin Avery, about the transit agency's shift from traditional buses to the transit agency's new micro-transit option dubbed Metro Connect.

Due to pandemic-related cost cutting, Rock Region has reduced some of its traditional bus service in favor of a cheaper and more high-tech micro-transit, a system where people order a ride on their smartphone that can take them to any location within a specially designated area.

But in the two years Rock Region has implemented the micro-transit system, it hasn't been working for many North Little Rock commuters who depend on buses, city and community officials said.

"You have just been in place for six months, so all the problems that have taken place you may not be aware of it, but the people have not been satisfied," Ward 2 Council Member Linda Robinson told Avery, who was named Rock Region CEO in June after serving as the agency's interim head.

Many riders said the bus system worked well for them, with buses arriving regularly. But amid the pandemic, with declining ridership and fewer drivers, Rock Region announced cuts to its traditional bus service, some of the city's poorer communities where many don't own cars.

Rock Region has operated a micro-transit zone in the Shorter College area of North Little Rock for around two years but has expanded in recent weeks. Rock Region also has micro-transit zones for Little Rock's Riverdale, Barrow Road and east side areas, with plans to expand to the cities of Jacksonville and Sherwood.

In June, Rock Region launched two additional micro-transit zones in North Little Rock -- the McAlmont and Levy-Amboy zones, where a commuter can order a ride to pick them up but only take them somewhere else within the zone or to a major hub such as the River Cities Travel Center in downtown Little Rock.

Among the cuts was Rock Region's Shorter College bus route, which provided traditional bus service in the working class communities of Dark Hollow, Sherman Park and Dixie. Instead, riders from the areas have been encouraged to download Rock Region's app to order rides that can take them to a transfer station to catch another bus.

"They were used to the regular bus," Robinson said. "They knew the bus would come every hour or every other hour."

Belinda Burney, a Dark Hollow resident and head of its neighborhood association, said that residents there, many of whom are seniors, have had a hard time adapting to the change. Figuring out how to adjust from taking the bus to ordering a ride on a smartphone or making a ride appointment in advance online or over the phone can be a difficult adjustment.

"To the people in Dark Hollow it's very confusing, they don't understand how this new program works, and they were never told how it works," Burney said.

Representatives from Rock Region did attend the neighborhood association's last meeting in June, as part of an outreach push, and are scheduled to come to the next one on Tuesday to answer questions from residents. Robinson said poor outreach from the transit agency explaining to customers how Metro Connect works is one reason why many are disgruntled.

Robinson asked Avery to come back to the North Little Rock council in August to answer more questions and to submit a report by 2023 on Metro Connect.

"The people in Sherman Park are not happy with your current micro-transit system," Robinson said. "For the money we give you, I want a report. I want a breakdown."

When Robinson asked the new Rock Region CEO whether the transit agency's service was working after two years, he said "it is undetermined right now."

"I would say I think we need to go out and do some outreach in that area," Avery said.

For some riders in North Little Rock, a trip within the city could mean needing to cross over the Arkansas River to wait for a connecting bus in Little Rock that will take them again back to North Little Rock, making some commutes much longer.

Ward 1 Council Member Nathan Hamilton defended the new system, saying some of its critics haven't given it a fair chance.

"A $1.35 for on-demand service is one of the most efficient uses of public transportation I can imagine," Hamilton said.

Hamilton was alone on the council Monday in expressing support for micro-transit, with most of the council, including members Debi Ross and Maurice Taylor, as well as Mayor Terry Hartwick, expressing skepticism.

"There's no ideal situation, but I think the biggest thing I'm hearing is it's not understandable to some extent," Hartwick said.

As for the transit systems' bus routes, Avery said he hopes to restaff the dwindled number of bus drivers returning to full service in the spring of 2023.