Rose v. Fosse

It's been years since I've paid any attention to all-star games.

I've probably not watched more than an inning or two of Major League Baseball's "Midsummer Classic" since I was in high school. I don't know why that is, except that was about the time I became fully cognizant of the game as a meaningless exhibition, a one-off show, an anomaly in a sport that is best absorbed as a time-release drug.

Baseball is accretive; the season is long for a reason, no one pitch--no one game--matters much in itself. It's the accrued weight of the campaign that invests the seventh game of the World Series with meaning. Any game in a vacuum is a pastime, for the players as much as the fans. No matter how much they contrive to make the All-Star game matter, it's less than a game. It doesn't count.

That's not to say some players don't take it more seriously than others; witness Pete Rose altering the trajectory of Ray Fosse's career by slamming into the Cleveland catcher to score the winning run in the 12th inning of the 1970 All-Star Game.

I don't have any trouble remembering that game; it was played in Cincinnati's brand-new Riverfront Stadium. There were 14 future Hall of Famers on the National League team, and two others who should be in the Hall: Dick Allen and Rose. (I'd hear the cases for Claude Osteen and Don Kessinger as well.)

The American League had nine future Hall of Famers and a couple more oughta-be-ins. (Detroit catcher Bill Freehan is the most glaring omission, but there are plenty of enshrined players who weren't the equal of Boog Powell or Jim Perry.)

Tom Seaver started for the NL, Jim Palmer for the American League. Even then it seemed weird that Rico Carty, a fine hitter who would win the batting championship that year, started in left field while Roberto Clemente rode the bench, but even at 11 years old I understood that was the sort of result you got when you let the fans vote. (Carty, by the way, wasn't even listed on the official ballot that year; fans had to write him in.)

The National League had won seven straight All-Star games to that point; probably because they really did want it more than their American League counterparts. Reportedly it was very important to National League President Warren Giles, who addressed the NL team before the game; Rose remembered Giles' nostrils flaring and neck veins popping as he talked about the need to demonstrate "the dominance of the National League."

Others remember Giles as a mild-mannered gentleman but say this for Pete Rose: He was on the winning side in 16 of the 17 All-Star games he played in. He was remarkably good at winning games that didn't count.

Anyway, that streak was in jeopardy going into the bottom of the ninth, with the American Leaguers holding a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the ninth, San Francisco Giant catcher Dick Dietz greeted the AL's Catfish Hunter with a lead-off homer. Three consecutive singles followed, and a Clemente sacrifice fly tied the game and sent it into extra innings.

In the bottom of the 12th, with Clyde Wright on the mound, Rose singled with two outs, then went to second on a base hit by the Dodgers' Billy Grabarkewitz. Then the Chicago Cubs' Jim Hickman lined a single to center. Kansas City Royals center fielder Amos Otis charged hard, fielded the ball cleanly, and threw a strike a little ways up the third baseline. Fosse stood there, blocking the plate, and the ball and Rose arrived at the same time.

I don't care much for Rose's self-promotion and performative "hustle," which was always more in service of Rose's brand than whatever team paid him, but I can't call what happened a dirty play. It was aggressive and dangerous, but watching it today, it really looks like Rose was looking for a way to slide around or under Fosse. He seems to almost break stride before lurching awkwardly into the catcher. Rose doesn't lower his shoulder and hammer him. He just runs into him.

It would be an inappropriate play for a company softball game, and given what All-Star games have become, it would be a code breaker in a modern exhibition game. But I think it was just unfortunate.

Rose says he went to dinner with Fosse and Indians All-Star pitcher "Sudden" Sam McDowell the night before the game. Fosse wanted to know all about Rose's teammate Johnny Bench, who had already established himself as one of the best catchers of all time. Rose didn't have any animosity towards the kid.

Initial X-rays didn't show anything; and Fosse started Cleveland's next game against the Oakland Athletics. He played nine innings, though he couldn't lift his left arm above his head. That was what you did back then; you rubbed some dirt on it. It wasn't until later in the season when X-rays revealed a small fracture and a separation.

Fosse was never the same player after that game, though he made the All-Star team again the next year. For 36 years, he was a color commentator on Oakland A's television broadcasts. He died last October, and when he did there was a micro-burst in the news. They probably showed the clip of the collision on Sports Center.

Rose popped right up after the collision, but he always said he missed the next three games. And he did. I checked. Rose didn't play again until six days after that All-Star game.

He also said nobody would have ever known who Ray Fosse was had he not "knocked him on his ass."

Fosse didn't talk much about the collision; he said he wasn't bitter about it. He also said Rose never apologized for it. Rose said Fosse refused to do autograph shows with him, which was a shame, because it could have been really profitable.

And I don't pay attention to All-Star games anymore.

Probably because I realize that they are made for people who are about 11 years old, who can still believe in heroes and be excited to see them gathered in one place. It doesn't count.

But that's not how memory works, is it? You remember trivia, sliding catches and broken promises, and only sometimes the things we call important.

