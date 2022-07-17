Sewers on to-do list for council

An ordinance amending Chapter 28 of the Pine Bluff code of ordinances in reference to sewer service connection and administrative fees will be up for its third and final reading during Monday's city council meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

According to the ordinance the service connection and administrative fees for sewer services have not been revised for many years.

The Utility Commission and the director reviews the fees and recommended the following changes for new service connections to the city sanitary sewer system:

• Single-family residence: $400;

• Mobile homes: $400;

• Individual metered multifamily residential: $400;

• Commercial, including restaurants for grease trap installation, industrial, master-metered multifamily and nonresidential: $800;

• Developments outside of city limits: additional cost $160 residential, $320 commercial;

Where a sponsor (individual, firm, partnership, association or corporation) constructs an extension or expansion to the sanitary sewer system with the approval of the Wastewater Utility, and the cost of the extension or expansion is borne entirely by the sponsor, the Wastewater Utility will not charge a service connection fee to anyone who connects to the extension or expansion for a period of three years from the date that the final as-built plans are approved and the system accepted by the Wastewater Commission, according to the ordinance.

After the three-year period, anyone connecting to the extension or expansion will pay a connection fee.

Administrative fees of $160 will also be paid for all service connections.

Building sewers and connections in the ordinance have also been amended to read as follows:

"The connection of the building sewer into the public sewer shall conform to the requirements of the building and plumbing code as well as the Wastewater Utility's regulations. All connections in a street right-of-way or alley must be consistent in service size line from the main to the property line, with a double cleanout plug at the property line.

In subdivisions where sewers are laid in an easement at the rear of the lots, it may be permissible to lay a four-inch line from the residence to the main. Double cleanouts shall be installed at the property line. The property owner must accept all responsibility for maintenance of the service line from the structure to the double clean-out.

"The applicant for the plumbing permit shall notify the inspection department when the building sewer is ready for inspection and connection to the public sewer. The connection shall be made in accordance with the Wastewater Utility's current edition of the Operations, Policies, and Procedure manual.

"The owner or developer shall be responsible for all construction and repairs of building sewers located in street rights-of-way, including the placement of backfill in accordance with city codes and shall meet the requirements of the City of Pine Bluff Street Department."

In other city business, an ordinance to adopt the most recent additions of the international mechanical code, the 2018 Arkansas Fuel Gas Code, the 2018 Arkansas Plumbing Code and the 2014 Arkansas Energy Code will be presented to the full council for review and approval.

Those ordinances contain an emergency clause to have up-to-date codes to protect the property and the loves of the citizens of Pine Bluff with a request to take effect immediately after its passage and approval.

The Pine Bluff Animal Shelter has submitted a resolution for approval that will authorize a grant agreement with Best Friends Animal Society to promote humane care and preservation of animals in the custody of the animal control department.

Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. Best Friends would partner with the animal shelter in achieving a minimum of 90% save rate. Best Friends will employ a Provisional Manager with a proposed start date of Aug. 15 to help ensure the sustainability of the program.

Funding totaling $50,000 for six months will be earmarked in the Best Friends budget.

Other resolutions to be discussed including authorizing the mayor to enter into a professional service agreement with Maxie Kizer to recapture the city's expense concerning remediation of public nuisances with the Urban Renewal Area; and authorizing the mayor to convey the property located on the southeast corner of 13th Avenue and Alabama to the southwest corner of 13th and Georgia to Marshall Kelley, who has submitted an offer to purchase the property from the city to develop a single-family home.

The bid is in the amount of $7,000.