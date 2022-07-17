Shotgun bliss points all about the experience





In any examination of shotguns, reviewers omit what I consider to be the most important element, the shooting experience.

Snack makers have a term for this: "Bliss point." It is the combination of salt, fat, sugar and texture that makes you keep munching.

For me, a shotgun's bliss point is a combination of intangible qualities that makes me enjoy shooting it. You can qualify variables such as heft, weight, balance, length of pull, drop at heel and drop at comb, but my affinity for my favorite shotguns is logically arbitrary. I either like it or I don't.

For example, I've had half a dozen Browning BPS pump shotguns. They are utilitarian with the charm of railroad iron, but I enjoy shooting them, and I shoot them very well. I shot my only perfect round of skeet with a field-grade BPS 12-gauge that cost $400. I've shot custom doubles that cost 10 times that much, but I never shot them perfectly.

I can't define bliss point in the precise terms that gun people demand. It is impossible for me to define a concept as nebulous as bliss point, but it is real. Essentially, bliss point is the amalgamation of qualities that make me reach for a particular gun when I go to hunt or shoot clay targets.

There are, for example, exhaustively documented reasons why my Browning Superposed Lightning 20-gauge should be my favorite gun to shoot. Everything about it is perfect, and it is perfect if I shoot it only six or seven times in a day, about the average number of shots one takes while pheasant hunting.

Shooting 100 rounds in two hours during a round of sporting clays is another matter entirely. It's as bad as being in a boxing match, except every blow lands on the right cheekbone. My last outing, with Bob Rogers of Maumelle, literally had me crying "No mas" through the last four stations. It has a high bliss point in one application and no bliss point whatsoever in a different application.

The Browning BPS is pallet material compared to a Superposed, but its bliss point is, for me, exponentially higher.

That brings us to a recent article about Remington's semiautomatic shotguns. Except for the old Model 11-48, I love shooting all of Remington's autoloaders. For me, they hit squarely in the sweet spot of my bliss point.

Yeah, I know, the Remington Model 1100 is heavy and it jams a lot. I don't care. It swings like a dream, it's soft on the shoulder, and whenever I pull an 1100 trigger, something falls from the sky or blows up. Mine never jam, by the way. Know why? Because I clean them.

Remington's ill-fated 105 CTi is plain fun to shoot, and I hit with it. I love that gun.

I love shooting the Remington V3. I love it so much that is my first choice for most hunting.

Remington's Model 332 over/under was elegant and artistic, a joy to hold and behold. I loved owning it, but I hated shooting it.

Remington's Model 396 was the most beautiful shotgun I will ever own. It was a product of Remington's custom shop, and they did it right. Shooting it was like having your hands tied behind your back in a mixed martial arts bout. It beat me senseless.

On the other hand, my old Remington 300 Ideal over/under was very pleasant to shoot. I used in skeet league for two seasons, and I would probably still have it if not for its unreliable ejectors.

Every over/under I ever owned with SKB lineage, which includes Weatherby and Ithaca, had very high bliss points. My Weatherby Athena Grade III 20-gauge is an absolute joy to shoot. The same is true for my Winchester 101 12-gauge.

Much has been written about the vicious recoil of the old Browning Auto-5. If you tune the recoil rings properly with your loads, the Auto-5 is one of the softest kicking guns there is. It is exceedingly pleasant to shoot. Its retro lines look really cool and unique in this age of racy designs. Most important, I hit with it. Its bliss point is almost equal to that of the Remington 1100.

I quit trying to make sense of it a long time ago. I just know what I like.



