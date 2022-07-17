Sondheim On Stage: Eleri Ward brings musical theater to Groban’s tour

Eleri Ward's main metier is musical theater.

That was her major, and the area in which she took her bachelor of fine arts degree at the Boston Conservatory.

So while she's now making her living as an indie singer-songwriter, it was a natural fit to create indie-folk arrangements of 13 songs by Stephen Sondheim for her first album, "A Perfect Little Death." It's available on all streaming platforms through Ghostlight Records with a recent release on vinyl.

Ward sings four or five of those songs each night as she opens for Josh Groban on a nationwide tour that brings them -- and also the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band and violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli -- to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on July 21.

So far, "we've been really lucky," Ward says. "The weather has been wonderful and not too hot."

It's her first tour of this kind, she adds, "and we've had such a wonderful response."

Ward says doing a handful of Sondheim songs in the first 20 minutes of a concert that ends with Groban's set of songs from his latest album, "Harmony," is actually a good fit.

"Josh is a musical theater kid at heart, and so am I, and I think the fans relate to that as well," she says.

Ward got the inspiration for an all-Sondheim album, which she also self-produced, after creating a spontaneous Instagram cover of "Every Day a Little Death" from "A Little Night Music" in 2019, according to her website (eleriward.com/sondheim). Then, during the pandemic, she crammed herself into a closet in her New York apartment and recorded the rest.

The lineup:

• From "Sweeney Todd": "Johanna (Reprise)", "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" and "Pretty Women"

• From "A Little Night Music": "Send in the Clowns" and "Every Day a Little Death"

• From "Into the Woods": "Children Will Listen"

• From "Sunday in the Park With George": "Finishing the Hat"

• From "Passion": "Loving You"

• From "Follies": "Losing My Mind" and "In Buddy's Eyes"

• From "Company": "Being Alive"

• And "Take Me to the World" from "Evening Primrose," also the title song of the televised "Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration."

She says the 13 songs are a "mix of favorites and what I was inspired by at the moment." Some of them, she adds, came as a bit of a surprise.

A second all-Sondheim album is in the works. Ward won't reveal what songs are on it, or what shows they come from, but she recently released as a single "Another Hundred People" from Sondheim's musical "Company." A couple of others, she says, will follow in the next couple of months.

"I'm definitely in the Sondheim mindset," she says. "I can't say what is to come yet, but I will say I've taken suggestions from a lot of people to heart."

Ward says she mostly does the same songs in concert each evening, but she will mix them up a bit "depending on how I'm feeling that day."

And if she gets the chance to play a Sondheim character someday on stage, Ward says, her dream roles include the Beggar Woman in "Sweeney Todd," the Witch in "Into the Woods" and Fosca in "Passion."