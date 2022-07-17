Spanish bill hits at Franco legacy

MADRID — Spain’s lower house of parliament has approved a new historical memory law that declares illegal the regime of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco and makes the central government responsible for the recovery of the bodies of tens of thousands of people missing from the Spanish Civil War and dictatorship.

Outlawing the nearly 40-year Franco regime that emerged after the end of the civil war in 1939, the new law nullifies the legality of the dictatorship’s courts and their rulings.

It also bans the Francisco Franco Foundation, a private institution dedicated to preserving the autocrat’s legacy, and all glorification of the former dictator.

The government is to draw up maps of where the bodies of an estimated 100,000 people still missing may be located. It will also set up a DNA bank to help with the identification processes.

The missing are those who opposed or were considered to oppose Franco and were subsequently killed and buried in unmarked graves.

“We will pour our resources into disinterring the remains of those assassinated and who today are still in ditches,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told parliament before the vote.

The law aims to improve on a 2007 Law for Historical Memory that experts and activists agreed fell far short of emptying the hundreds of untouched mass graves and addressing other issues.

The new bill creates a State Prosecutors’ Office for Human Rights and Democratic Memory that guarantees the right to investigate the human-rights violations during the war and dictatorship.

The bill recognizes as victims of persecution the native languages and cultures of the Basque, Catalan and Galician regions.

Just like its predecessor in 2007, the bill failed to achieve a consensus. Some felt it went too far, while others claimed it was insufficient.

The bill will become law once it is approved by the Senate this week.