Sri Lankans search for new leadership

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the country's former president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse.

A day earlier, Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term was meant to end in 2024. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week.

The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

Parliament's secretary-general, Dhammika Dasanayake, said during a brief session Saturday nominations for the election of the new president will be heard on Tuesday and if there is more than one candidate, the lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

Dasanayake also read Rajapaksa's resignation letter out loud in Parliament.

In the letter, Rajapaksa says he was stepping down following requests by the people of Sri Lanka and political party leaders. He notes that the economic crisis was looming even when he took office in 2019 and was aggravated by frequent lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Security around the Parliament building in Colombo was heightened on Saturday with armed masked soldiers on guard and roads near the building closed to the public.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on Wednesday and flew first to the Maldives and then to Singapore. Many protesters insisted that Wickremesinghe too should step aside.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's opposition leader, who is seeking the presidency, vowed to "listen to the people" and hold Rajapaksa accountable.

In an interview with The Associated Press from his office, Sajith Premadasa said if he wins the election in Parliament, he would ensure that "an elective dictatorship never, ever occurs" in Sri Lanka.

"That's what we should do. That is our function -- catching those who looted Sri Lanka. That should be done through proper constitutional, legal, democratic procedures," Premadasa said.

Sri Lanka has run short on money to pay for imports of basic necessities such as food, fertilizer, medicine and fuel for its 22 million people. It's seeking help from the International Monetary Fund and other creditors, but its finances are so poor that even obtaining a bailout has proven difficult, Wickremesinghe recently said.

The speaker urged the public to "create a peaceful atmosphere" for the democratic process and for Parliament to "function freely and conscientiously."

The protesters accuse Rajapaksa and his powerful political family of siphoning money from government coffers and of hastening the country's collapse by mismanaging the economy. The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Rajapaksa acknowledged that some of his policies contributed to Sri Lanka's meltdown.

Despite accusations of wartime atrocities, Rajapaksa remained popular among many Sri Lankans. He has continually denied the allegations.

Rajapaksa and his wife slipped away aboard a military plane early Wednesday. On Thursday, he went to Singapore, according to the city-state's Foreign Ministry. It said he had not requested asylum and it was unclear if he would stay.