The nation in brief: Tennessee judge bars LGBTQ directives





Tennessee judge bars LGBTQ directives

A judge in Tennessee has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden's administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces.

U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order issued Friday ruled for the 20 state attorneys general who sued in August claiming the administration directives infringe on states' right to enact laws regarding such things as student participation in sports and mandates for bathrooms and showers to accommodate transgender people.

Atchley, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2020, agreed with the attorneys' general argument and issued a temporary injunction that prevents the agencies from applying the guidance on LGBTQ discrimination until the matter can be resolved by the courts.

"As demonstrated above, the harm alleged by Plaintiff States is already occurring -- their sovereign power to enforce their own legal code is hampered by the issuance of Defendants' guidance and they face substantial pressure to change their state laws as a result," Atchley wrote.

The attorneys general are from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.

2 arrests made in California holdups

LOS ANGELES -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that left two people dead and three wounded. Police said the men are also suspected in another killing and other crimes in the region.

A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop were robbed within five hours Monday in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, setting off an intensive manhunt that resulted in the arrests of the two men in Los Angeles on Friday. One is 20 and the other 44, and both are from Los Angeles.

In addition to announcing that the men are suspected of a July 9 killing in Los Angeles, police revealed that one of the two people fatally shot Monday was killed after trying to intervene when one of the suspects tried to rob another person.

"This was a reign of terror," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, adding that prosecutors expect to file murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.

Authorities also expect that at least one of the men will be tied to "a number of crimes" in the area after additional investigation.

Suer of Southwest, union awarded $5M

DALLAS -- A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant who was fired after sparring with her union president over abortion and other issues won a $5.1 million jury verdict against the airline and the union.

A jury in federal district court in Dallas handed down the verdict Thursday. If it stands, Charlene Carter could collect $4.15 million from Southwest and $950,000 from Local 556 of the Transport Workers Union, mostly in punitive damages.

Southwest said Friday that it "has a demonstrated history of supporting our employees' rights to express their opinions when done in a respectful manner." It plans to appeal. A lawyer for the union said jurors might have misunderstood the judge's instructions, and it also plans to appeal.

Carter alleged she was fired in 2017 after complaining to the union president about flight attendants going to a march in Washington where more than 500,000 people protested over abortion and other issues. Carter, who had clashed with the union for years over other issues, believed dues were paying for the protest.

Carter sent a series of Facebook messages, some containing videos of purported aborted fetuses, to Audrey Stone, then president of the union. She called Stone "despicable" and said she would be voted out of office.

According to court documents, the airline said it fired Carter because her posts, in which she could be identified as a Southwest employee, were "highly offensive" and that her messages to Stone were harassing. It said she violated company policies on bullying and the use of social media.

The jury said Southwest unlawfully discriminated against Carter because of her sincerely held religious beliefs.

Carter, a 20-year veteran of the airline, said the union did not fairly represent her and retaliated against her for expressing her views.

Pilot drunk, police say after I-70 landing

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft on Interstate 70 near Kansas City, Mo., after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said.

The landing about 2:30 a.m. Friday near Grain Valley closed westbound lanes of the highway for more than 2½ hours, KCTV reported.

The plane had a "minor collision" with a guardrail but otherwise didn't hit anything, the Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted.

The pilot was the only person on board. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital after his arrest, the patrol said.







