The U.S. president’s janitorial undertaking

You see them--or don't see them--everywhere. In China, across Europe and in the U.S.

Dressed in blue or tan uniforms and pushing janitorial carts, these men and women quietly go about cleaning toilets, mirrors, and restroom walls, doors, and floors. The trademark blue plastic gloves and disposable paper caps are a sharp contrast to the resolute expressions of these stoics who wipe and mop and fish cigarette butts, gumballs, and a variety of face masks from urinals and floors.

Men and women performing menial tasks to put food on tables, pay medical bills, rent and utilities.

Once in the Charlotte, N.C., Airport, I saw a restroom janitor smile.He was in his 60s, barely over 5 feet, 2 inches tall with a conspicuous limp, straining to push a cart across the scarred terrazzo floor.

For the first 31 years of my life I experienced the uncertainty and insecurity of being a stateless refugee, so I have an affinity for socially estranged people, especially those with physical, social, or developmental challenges. Something about this man's demeanor riveted me.

I reached into my billfold, handed him a $20 bill, and said: "Thank you for what you are doing."

I'd never seen a more pleasant and grateful smile. Befuddled but touched, he embraced me tightly.

That embrace lingers to this day.

Having cleaned the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's and Israel's urinals for over 40 years, President Joseph Biden is about to clean the Saudi Arabian urinals. The job is much the same but with one difference: AIPAC and Israel's urinals are American Standard porcelain, while the Saudi urinals are custom-made of 24K solid gold of the 1986 Sherry Levine-appropriated homage to Duchamp's Fountain (Buddha) class.

On July 4, CounterPunch ran a column under the title "Biden's Meeting With MBS Becoming a Gift to an Autocrat."

Penned by Kenneth Roth, the article's lede hooked the reader: "President Joe Biden is bringing the Saudi crown prince in from the cold. Mohammed bin Salman's human rights record remains abysmal."

While I agree with Roth's assessment of MBS (Muhammad Bin Salman, better known as Al Munshar/The Saw) and Saudi Arabia's human rights record, Roth leaves the reader begging for a balanced view of Biden's visit to Israel, an apartheid state with an "abysmal ... human rights" record.

With all its encyclopedic record of genocidal mass killings, wars, pogroms, land theft, and violations of human rights, Israel has never "been in the cold." Israel has always been America's darling, the favored child forever defended, supported, and shielded from accountability in international fora and tribunals.

On May 11, while covering an impending Israeli assault on the town of Jenin, Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was assassinated by an Israeli sniper. After denials and deflections by Israel, and after obfuscating State Department remarks by spokesman Ned Price, the Biden administration orchestrated the perfect coverup narrative.

Inconclusive test results--bullet is too damaged, uncertainty about the video footage and other American hasbara--are all in defense of and a shellacking of Israel's culpability. So much for Biden's American integrity in promoting democracy and American values abroad.

Not only did the Biden administration gloss over the assassination of Abu Akleh, an American citizen, they stood by silently as Israeli soldiers invaded her home and the hospital prior to the funeral, and then assaulted her funeral procession and beat the pallbearers and mourners.

Except for sanitized snippets, the American media has egregiously swept this brazen violation of human decency under the rug.

A Jerusalem friend recently informed me that while her 60-something-year-old son was walking behind the casket carrying the traditional funerary floral crucifix (a Palestinian Christian tradition), he was brutally assaulted.

Dressed in full battle dress (helmet, weaponry, stun grenades, and a baton), a soldier deliberately struck the mourner's hand to dislodge the crucifix and force it to the ground, something Israeli settlers have mastered. The blow was so severe, Ameen (not his real name), an accomplished musician, had to be treated in the hospital's emergency room and suffers to this day.

While Saudi Arabia, much like Israel with its army of lobbyists, has finally mastered the "pay to play game" of U.S. foreign policy, American taxpayers shell out billions of dollars to Israel in the "Israel gets paid to play scheme," a stratagem in which U.S. politicians from both sides of the aisle are rewarded with generous AIPAC donations.

Biden's pro forma lashing out (on the campaign trail and in his first year) at MBS' involvement in the barbaric killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is to be guardedly lauded; but his visit to Saudi Arabia exposes him as the chameleon-like politician he's always been.

In Saudi Arabia Biden will beg MBS to unwind the oil spigot, a routine political stooping to conquer. Biden's servility to the rich and powerful includes a long list of donors, patrons, corporations, and special interest and ethnic groups.

While Biden's trip to both Israel and Saudi Arabia is intended to shore up support for his Ukraine policy and draw them into the "stay away from China" camp, the president of the most powerful nation in the world is going to beg the Israelis and Saudis to "please allow me to close a deal with Iran on the nuclear agreement abrogated by my predecessor." Further, his pitch to the Saudis to increase oil production is a quid pro quo guaranteeing them billions of dollars' worth of arms to continue their carnage on Yemen.

On July 8, 2022, Abu Akleh's family penned a letter to Biden. In addition to expressing their dismay at the U.S. findings, they wrote: "Your administration's engagement has served to whitewash Shireen's killing and perpetuate impunity. It is as if you expect the world and us to now just move on. Silence would have been better."

The family ended the letter by requesting that Biden "Meet with [them] during [his] upcoming visit and hear directly from [them] about [their] concerns and demands for justice." Their letter ended with the following requests:

• Provide us with all of the information gathered by your administration to date concerning Shireen's killing, including any evidence reviewed and assessed by U.S. officials, the identities and qualifications of all individuals present during the latest review of evidence, any forensics reports or other information that has not been provided to us or our legal team.

• Retract the Department of State's July 4 press statement, given that the Department's own account indicates that it is not based on any credible assessment.

• Direct the Department of Justice, including the Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and any other relevant U.S. offices or agencies to take action on Shireen's extrajudicial killing.

• Finally, and it should be needless to say, we expect the Biden administration to support our efforts to push for accountability and justice for Shireen, wherever they take us.

Not only has Biden refused to meet with the Abu Akleh family, but he has also refused to even mention Abu Akleh's name.

Biden is about to step into Israeli and Saudi Arabia's Shishmehs (colloquial Arabic for houses). Mr. Biden, please take out the janitorial carts and load them with ample mops, brushes, brooms, gloves, caps, uniforms, mopping buckets, jugs of mega cleaners, and replace the empty toilet tissue and paper towel dispensers. You will need all the aforementioned to gain respectability for the nation you represent.

If you have any decency, you would get busy scraping years of ossified racism and duplicitous foreign policy debacles. Your 40 years of foreign policy decisions are so entrenched in your political DNA, it'll take you years to clean up all the political muck, much of which you helped create.

And I'll take an honest hard-working janitor's word over a modern U.S. president, congressman, or partisan Supreme Court lustice, any time.

Raouf J. Halaby is a Professor Emeritus of English and Art. He is a writer, photographer, sculptor, an avid gardener, and a peace activist. halabys7181@outlook.com.