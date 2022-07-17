North Little Rock notebook

Trolley track work

to begin tonight

The date for repairs to trolley tracks in North Little Rock has been changed, with work beginning tonight.

The city said people should expect a road closure at the intersection of Main Street and Bishop Lindsey Avenue starting tonight at 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Monday. Work at the intersection will begin again Monday about 7 p.m., according to a news release from the city.

On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, work crews will close the intersection of North Maple and West Seventh streets.

Parklets coming

to Main Street

Construction of parklets in downtown North Little Rock will begin in August or September along Main Street.

Parklets are sidewalk extensions of outdoor dining areas into the street to provide more space to bars and restaurants in Argenta. The plan, a partnership between the city, the Argenta Downtown Historic District and Rock Region Metro, will utilize curbside parking space for the parklets.

The parklets will provide extra dining space at Brood and Barley, Skinny J's and Crush Wine Bar. The project is estimated to cost $213,436.

City gearing up

for blood drive

The city of North Little Rock will be hosting a blood drive July 29 at the City Services Building, 120 North Main St.

The blood drive will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free T-shirts being given to those who donate. Those interested in donating are encouraged to schedule online with the Arkansas Blood Institute -- https://arkbi.org/ -- or by calling (877) 340-8777.