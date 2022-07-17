The world in brief: U.K. gears up for dangerous heat wave

U.K. gears up for dangerous heat wave

LONDON -- The British government held an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures this week after weather authorities issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat.

The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the country's weather service said Friday.

After chairing the meeting, Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse warned that transport services will be significantly affected.

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground subway system were being advised not to travel Monday and Tuesday unless it's necessary.

With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and nursing homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents. Most schools in England are still in session until the end of this week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan met with representatives of the National Health Service, police, fire and other emergency services on Friday to review plans to deal with the heat emergency.

Scholz says shift back to coal temporary

BERLIN -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany's decision to reactivate coal and oil-fired power plants to relieve energy shortages because of the war in Ukraine is only temporary and his government remains committed to doing "everything" to combat the climate crisis.

In a video message Saturday, Scholz expressed regret over Germany's decision to fire up 16 dormant fossil fuel power plants and extend the operating permission for 11 more amid fears of further cuts in natural gas supplies from Russia.

"The fact that because of Russia's brutal attack on Ukraine we now have to temporarily use some power plants that we had already taken out of operation is bitter," he said. "But it is only for a very short time."

Scholz insisted that Germany remains committed to ending its greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and noted a recent package of measures approved by parliament to boost the rollout of renewable energy. But environmentalists say the government could be doing much more.

Scholz and the country's energy minister, Robert Habeck, have ruled out extending the operating life of Germany's three remaining nuclear plants beyond this year, arguing that this would not solve Germany's energy needs.

Anthrax confirmed in Croatian cattle

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Anthrax has been confirmed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature park southeast of Zagreb, authorities said Saturday.

Authorities conducted tests on the animal carcasses after reports that the cattle developed neurological symptoms, the Ministry of Agriculture said. It said all measures were being taken to contain the outbreak in Lonjsko Polje, a flood plain by the Sava River.

The state HRT television reported that four people also have been hospitalized with light, skin-related symptoms. The report said 107 cattle have died in the past two weeks.

"We can say that the case is under complete control and there is no room for panic," said local public health official Inoslav Brkic.

Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground until they are activated by heavy rain, flooding or drought. It can cause the rapid loss of animals in a short time. Infected livestock often are found dead with no illness detected.

Anthrax rarely spreads to humans. About 95% of all human cases of anthrax result from skin contact with infected animals. It can be treated with antibiotics but can be fatal in humans if left untreated.

31 people die in Sudanese tribal clashes

CAIRO -- At least 31 people were killed in tribal clashes that fired up again on Saturday in a Sudanese southern province, authorities said, the latest bloodshed since an October military coup.

The fighting between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups in the Blue Nile province grew out of the killing of a farmer this month, according to a statement from the local government late Friday.

The clashes continued Saturday afternoon despite the deployment of more troops in the region, according to the Sudan's Doctors Committee, which tracks violence across the country.

The local government deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to bring stability to the region. Authorities also imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings in the area where the clashes took place.

The clashes also left at least 39 people injured and damaged some 16 shops in the town of Roseires, the local government said.

The medical group said more injured were brought to hospitals Saturday, amid a shortage of emergency and lifesaving medicine in the province. It called authorities in the capital, Khartoum, to help evacuate injured people for advanced treatment.

The violence came amid chaos since the military takeover in October.





Sunbathers enjoy the sunny weather on a burned lawn in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forcaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



Crowds sit along the harbour wall enjoying the good weather during the Bristol Harbour Festival in Bristol, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)



Partially suntanned rowers enjoy the sunny weather on the river Thames near Hammersmith in London, Friday, July 15, 2022. British weather forecaster the Met Office has said temperatures are like to peak at the beginning of next week and has extended its Amber weather warning from Sunday to Tuesday.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



Swimmers in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)



A matrix sign over the A19 road towards Teesside displays an extreme weather advisory as the UK braces for the upcoming heatwave, in England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)



Passengers queue for ferries at the Port of Dover, during the hot weather, in Kent, England, Saturday July 16, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

