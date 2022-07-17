Wildfires, extreme heat stifle European authorities





PARIS -- Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Among the worst fires have been in Portugal, where the pilot of a firefighting plane died Friday when his plane crashed while on an operation in the northeast. It was the first fire fatality in Portugal this year but the blazes injured more than 160 people last week and forced hundreds to be evacuated.

Fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after an abnormally dry, hot spring that left the soil parched and which authorities attribute to climate change.

As the French fire moved closer to inhabited towns, some of the 11,000 people who evacuated in the region described fear.

Firefighters focused efforts Saturday on using fire trucks to surround villages at risk and save as many homes as possible, Charles Lafourcade, overseeing the French firefighting operation, told reporters.

About 3,000 firefighters backed by water-dumping planes are battling the blazes in southern France, the president said, and Greece sent firefighting equipment to help.

French firefighters managed to contain one of the worst fires overnight, near the Atlantic coast resort of Arcachon, the regional emergency service said Saturday. But it said "tough meteorological conditions" thwarted efforts to contain the fire, which started in Landiras.

Regional prosecutors suspect arson. The two fires have burned at least 23,800 acres in recent days.

In Portugal, more than 1,000 firefighters worked Saturday alongside ordinary citizens desperate to save their homes after a week of battling blazes around the country. Portuguese state television RTP reported Friday that the 74,000-plus acres burned this year already exceeded the 2021 total.

Across the border, Spain was struggling to contain several fires, including two that have burned about 18,200 acres.

In southern Andalusia, 3,000 people were evacuated from villages in danger from a blaze that started near the village of Mijas in the province of Malaga. Around 200 firefighters supported by 18 aircraft tried to contain the fire. Authorities were investigating its cause.

For a sixth day, firefighters were also trying to bring under control a fire started by a lightning strike in the west-central Las Hurdes area. Some 400 people from eight villages were evacuated Friday.

Croatia and Hungary have also fought wildfires this week, as have California and Morocco.

Many European countries are facing exceptional heat this month also attributed to climate change.

Temperature-related deaths have surged in Spain last week amid a heat wave that has kept highs above 104 degrees Fahrenheit in many areas. According to Spain's Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14.

Portuguese authorities said a July national record high of 117 F hit Pinhao on Wednesday.

Britain's Met Office weather agency has issued its first-ever "red warning" of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 104 F for the first time.

People in the U.K. have already been warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary and schools and nursing homes have been told to take extra precautions.

In Turkey, local media reported fires in the western province of Izmir and in Hatay between the Mediterranean Sea and the Syrian border. Helicopters, planes and hundreds of firefighters tackled the blazes.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka and Andrew Wilks of The Associated Press.





A helicopter launches water Saturday as a wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain. (AP/Gregorio Marrero)







A firefighter battles a blaze early Saturday in the Monsagro area of western Spain. Wildfires driven by high winds and hot, dry weather are spreading across Europe, with thousands of acres burned and thousands of people forced to evacuate. More photos at arkansasonline.com/717eufires/. (AP/Spanish Military Emergencies Unit/J. de Oro)











Gallery: Wildfires across Europe







