Wind Surge 7, Travelers 6

Arkansas lost its sixth straight game Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., as Wichita came back from 6-4 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning on Edouard Julien's walk-off, three-run home run.

The Travelers and Wind Surge entered the ninth inning tied 4-4. Riley Unroe's RBI triple and a Denny Bentley wild pitch brought in two runs for the Travelers to give them a 6-4 lead.

Unroe led both teams with three hits.

Arkansas' typical closer Michael Stryffeler was called upon to close the game but allowed two hits and a walk to receive a blown save.

Travelers starter Taylor Dollard entered with a 1.40 ERA but allowed his second-most runs of the season with three over 4 1/3 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 3 walks while striking out 3.

Wichita starter Casey Legumina allowed 4 hits, 1 walk and 3 runs before exiting after 2 innings.