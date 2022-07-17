Washington news in brief: Womack rips rival party over inflation; Senators pay tribute to Oppelo lawman; Cotton set to speak at N.H. GOP event

Womack rips rival party over inflation

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack joined members of House Republican leadership this week to condemn high gas prices as Americans face soaring inflation.

Womack's remarks came the same day the U.S. Labor Department reported that consumer prices surged upward by 9.1% in June compared with a year before.

The Republican from Rogers suggested the true figure of inflation could be into the double digits.

"The people aren't going to be fooled. Everyday when they show up to the pump, they're paying the price," Womack said.

"So, let us have an opportunity to reduce prices at the pump, lower utility bills, provide jobs for American workers, strengthen national security and lower inflation," he said.

Those comments came during a news conference Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican whip, and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is chair of the House Republican Conference.

Republicans have rallied around inflation as a campaign issue in the midterm election.

"The Democrats want you to believe that they have an all-of-the-above energy policy. What they actually have -- an energy policy that's all but one. It's time to reverse course. America can no longer afford this economy," Womack said.

Senators pay tribute to Oppelo lawman

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton commemorated an Arkansas corrections officer who died last month in a shooting at the Perry County jail.

Jeremiah Story of Oppelo was shot by an inmate who was in the process of being booked, according to the Arkansas State Police. He was 21 years old.

Boozman of Rogers praised Story in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday and said the man wanted to become a state trooper.

"While his life on earth was short, he left a lasting legacy through the way he treated, cared for and loved others," he said.

Cotton of Little Rock joined his Republican colleague during the tribute. The junior senator from Arkansas described Story as a devoted Christian who loved America.

"Jeremiah Story was the type of selfless servant every young person should aspire to be," he said.

Cotton set to speak at N.H. GOP event

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is expected to be a guest speaker at a golf tournament put on by the New Hampshire Republican Party next month.

The event is set to take place on Aug. 16 in Rye, according to an advertisement posted on social media by the party.

Cotton's involvement at the event comes amid signs that he's laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run.

He's made trips to the Granite State before and earlier this month went on a trip to Iowa in which he campaigned for Republican candidates.

The 45-year-old senator spoke at a county GOP dinner in Cambridge and appeared in West Des Moines for Republican Zach Nunn, a state lawmaker who is running for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat.