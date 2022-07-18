2 Garland County pot shops in state’s top 5 dispensaries

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland remained the only county with two top-five medical marijuana dispensaries, according to June sales the state revenue agency released earlier this week.

Suite 443 and Green Springs Medical ranked fourth and fifth, reporting June sales of 253.41 and 214.66 pounds. The 1,478.09 and 1,315.15 pounds they reported through the first six months of the year also ranked fourth and fifth. Statewide sales during the first six months of the year totaled 23,521 pounds.

The Tax Procedure Act prohibits the state from releasing revenue figures from individual dispensaries. In aggregate, the 38 dispensaries licensed statewide reported $22.29 million in sales last month of 3,926 pounds.

"On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.37 million each month to purchase 3,920 pounds of medical marijuana," the Department of Finance and Administration said.

DFA said sales during the fiscal year that concluded last month generated $32.12 million in state tax revenue.

Natural Relief Dispensary continued to set the sales pace, moving 388.79 pounds last month. The 2,363.80 pounds the Sherwood location reported through June also ranked first during the first half of the year.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville ranked second, reporting sales of 313.01 pounds last month and 1,922.72 through June. CROP Co. in Jonesboro ranked third, reporting sales of 286.63 pounds last month and 1,547.01 through June.

The Medical Marijuana Commission has licensed 38 dispensaries, all of which are in operation after Good Day Farm's March opening in Van Buren. The constitutional amendment authorizing marijuana for medicinal use voters approved in 2016 allows the commission to award up to 40 dispensary licenses.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 84,742 active patient cards as of July 9, a more than 2% increase from a month earlier.