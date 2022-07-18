Adams outduels Reynolds to snare Maumelle Classic

When the door opened in sudden death, did Connor Adams ever slam it shut.

Moments after nearly holing his approach shot, Adams used a kick-in birdie to secure a playoff victory over Tyler Reynolds in the 48th annual Maumelle Classic on a sticky Sunday afternoon at Maumelle Country Club.

Adams and Reynolds, who were paired together in the final round with Jay Pabin of Wylie, Texas, finished the three-day, 54-hole event at 6-under 210. Reynolds, the reigning Arkansas State Golf Association Player of the Year, forced sudden death with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole, an uphill 433-yard par 4 that doglegs left.

Returning to No. 18 for the playoff, Adams drove just left of the fairway bunker he was in during regulation, then launched a towering 9-iron from 145 yards to 2 feet. Reynolds' tee shot in sudden death did find that fairway bunker, and he was unable to get and up down for par from just short of the green following his approach. Adams, 20, then tapped in to capture one of the state's biggest amateur prizes, in his debut.

"That was pretty awesome," Adams said, referring to his stellar approach. "I was kind of in between clubs. "I was thinking of maybe hitting 8, a little softie 8 up there, but I was like, 'No, I'm going to hit a 9-iron because if I hit a 9-iron good it's going to be on the hole.' Right off the club face, I made a great swing and I club twirled. I knew it was going to be good. It lands and everybody just goes crazy. That was awesome."

Adams, a Dallas resident and incoming sophomore for the University of New Mexico's golf team, began the final round at 4 under, one shot behind Reynolds and Pabin.

Reynolds, of Rogers, opened with two birdies and parred his next seven holes to make the turn at 7 under, two strokes ahead of Adams. Reynolds stretched his lead over Adams to three shots with a birdie on No. 12 before bogeys at Nos. 14, 15 and 17. The 15th hole, a 645-yard par 5, featured a two-shot swing as Adams carded his third birdie of the round and Reynolds three-putted. Adams took a one-shot lead to No. 18 in regulation after Reynolds bogeyed No. 17.

"He looked like he wasn't going to make a mistake all day until No. 14," said Adams, who shot a final round 2-under 70. "He was rock solid all day. He had some insane up and downs. He made a lot of putts for par. He never missed any short ones, really, until No. 15. I made the putt for birdie and he ends up three-putting, which was a big turn right there."

Adams' tee shot on No. 18 in regulation found the bunker on the right side of the fairway, 152 yards from the hole. After hitting 8-iron to about 20 feet, Adams just missed a birdie putt that would have clinched victory in regulation. Reynolds followed with birdie to force sudden death.

"I've had some playoffs before," Adams said. "It really just comes down to who has the stronger mind. I don't really believe in the momentum as much. You just go to forget everything that's happened in the past or anything that can happen in the future and just focus on what you're doing at the moment."

Reynolds was seeking his first Maumelle Classic title. Davis Woodliff of Tulsa finished third at 4-under 212. Completing the top five were Devyn Pappas of Jonesboro at 3-under 213 and Stephen Stanton of Rogers, Benjamin Davis of Texarkana and Pabin at 2-under 214.

In the other divisions, Lane Stafford of Maumelle won the Mid-Amateur (35 and older) at 1-under 215; Mark Graham of Fort Smith won the Senior (50 and older) at 19-under 197; Bob Brooks of Bella Vista won the Super Senior (60 and older) at 12-under 204; and Don Kuehn of Kansas City, Mo., won the Masters (70 and older) at even-par 216.