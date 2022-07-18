Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients rises by 33

The number of people reported to be hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped by 33 on Monday, even as the state's new case numbers continued to show signs of leveling off.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,635.



The number reported to be hospitalized rose to 435, its highest level since March 1.



The increase was tied with last Thursday for the largest in a single day since January, during the state's first surge of infections from the omicron variant.



Hospitals aren't required to update the Health Department on their numbers on Saturday or Sunday, however, so the increase reported Monday may have actually been spread out over multiple days.



The state's count of cases rose by 637, which was smaller by 112 than the rise on Sunday and by 41 than the increase the previous Monday.



It was the third daily increase in the past four days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.



After rising slightly on Sunday, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 1,331, down from a recent high of 1,506 a day the week ending Tuesday.



Already at its highest level since Feb. 13, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 22, to 16,642, as new cases outpaced recoveries.



After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were reported to be in intensive care rose Monday by three, to 72, its highest level since March 13.

The number reported to be on ventilators, which also didn't change Sunday, fell by three, to 13.