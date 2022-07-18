Arkansas records 749 new covid cases Sunday, raising all-time total to 886,736

There were 16,620 active covid-19 cases in the state Sunday, with 137 new active cases since Saturday, according to Arkansas Department of Health data.

The active-case total increased by 1,494 since last Sunday and was a new five-month high for active cases. It is the highest total since the 19,164 active cases reported on Feb. 13.

Overall the state has seen 886,736 cases of covid-19 since the pandemic started. The number increased by 749 on Sunday. It is the most new cases reported on a Sunday since Feb. 20. There have been 9,356 new cases reported since last Sunday.

The state has seen 858,253 recoveries from covid-19. The number is up 612 from Saturday and 7,837 since last Sunday.

The new daily cases' rolling seven-day average was 1,337. The daily average is higher than Saturday and Sunday but below the 1,506 peak recorded on July 12.

The state has seen 11,633 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday.

Hospital data was unchanged on Sunday. Hospitals are not required to report data to the health department on Sundays and is possibly the reason for the data remaining the same.

There were 402 hospitalizations Sunday, 69 people in intensive care and 16 patients on ventilators, according to the data.

The department reported 1,645,876 people are fully vaccinated in the state with the number increasing by 215 since Saturday and 2,061 since last Sunday.

The state has administered 780,409 boosters with 950 since Saturday and 10,203 since last Sunday.

Pulaski County led the state in most covid-19 cases at 161 on Sunday. Sebastian County followed with 47 and Benton County with 43.