Benton County looking at $100,000 to fix plumbing in administration building

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's Quorum Court Committee of the Whole will consider emergency action to spend $100,000 tonight for plumbing repairs at the County Administration Building downtown.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the administration building.

Carl Holley Plumbing of Siloam Springs inspected a 26-year-old cast-iron pipe in the building's basement Friday, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator. The 6-inch line is 200 feet long and is the main sanitary line from the building, he said.

There were no leaks, but the pipe was rusting and scaling, which caught debris and caused a blockage, Beeson said. The County Administration Building was built in 1996.

"I am sure there will be some questions about why wasn't this done sooner, but in the end it has to be done," said Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore, who is chairman of the Committee of the Whole. "We hate to spend that amount of money, but what is the alternative?"

The building was closed Friday so the issue could be assessed. The building was back open Monday but without bathroom access.

There are 36 sinks, 28 toilets and eight urinals in the building, Beeson said.

Administration building staff and the public will use restrooms in the courthouse across the parking lot. The public will have to pass through the main entrance where security is located. Central Communications staff will use air-conditioned portable restrooms on the east side of the staff parking lot, Beeson said. Central Communications is based in the building basement.

Workers used a camera Friday to record the entire line, then started the process of prepping the line by cleaning and milling it to be ready for an epoxy resin application, Beeson said.

Cleaning and milling will continue today. Applying the epoxy resin should begin later in the week if the product makes it to Benton County on time. It was ordered Friday, Beeson said. The work could be finished by this weekend, he said.

The money for the fix will come from the county's general fund, Beeson said.

People who need services provided at the administration building can also visit county satellite offices in Bentonville, Gravette, Rogers or Siloam Springs.

Satellite offices are at 2401 S. D St. in Bentonville, 901 First Ave. S.W. in Gravette, 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers and 707 Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs. Online services are available as well, according to county news release.